3 Reasons why the WrestleMania 36 main event should be The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

WrestleMania 36: The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan vs The Miz for the Universal Championship?

The advent and the resurgence of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has definitely paved several avenues for WWE Creative. The character has revived the floundering career of Bray Wyatt to such as extent that it is now being touted as one of the best gimmicks in professional wrestling in years. The Fiend's overwhelming popularity compelled management to entrust him with the prestigious Universal Championship, as he resoundingly defeated the company's former top guy, Seth Rollins, at Crown Jewel in October 2019.

Now one of the biggest questions that demands to be answered is who should The Fiend face at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship? It has been heavily rumored that Wyatt is set to face Roman Reigns at the biggest show of the year, however, the way in which the storyline surrounding the Universal Championship has progressed so far, there is another more logical option.

Throughout this article, I intend to detail the reasons why the main event of WrestleMania 36 should feature 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan, and The Miz in a Triple Threat Match.

#3 Personal rivalries between all 3 wrestlers involved

The Fiend unleashed a horrific attack on Daniel Bryan and ripped his hair off.

The ongoing storyline for the Universal Championship at SmackDown has been as personal and intriguing as it gets. On one hand, you have the rivalry between The Fiend and Daniel Bryan. This was taken to an extreme level when The Fiend literally ripped out Daniel Bryan's hair on the November 29, 2019 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, just as the latter turned back into a babyface and restarted the beloved YES Movement.

Due to these events, when Daniel Bryan went on a brief hiatus, The Miz stepped in as the replacement to face Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC 2019. In the lead up to this match, The Fiend made things extremely personal when he threatened The Miz' family. Since then, The Miz has been seething to get his revenge against The Fiend at any cost, so much so that he has turned back into a heel in the rage of not being able to get to Wyatt.

The rivalry between The Miz and Daniel Bryan doesn't need any introduction whatsoever, as the two have been involved in a personal battle ever since Bryan stepped foot inside a WWE ring way back during his NXT days in 2010. The biggest moment of this storied rivalry came when The Miz delivered a no-holds-barred promo on Daniel Bryan in an episode of 'Talking Smack' in August 2018.

Therefore, in terms of storyline, this match is ideally suited to be featured in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

