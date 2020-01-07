5 signs The Miz will cost Daniel Bryan The Universal Title at Royal Rumble

What will The Miz do at The Royal Rumble pay per view?

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is only a few weeks away and while a lot of attention has been placed on The Rumble match itself, there's also the title pictures to think about. One title in particular is The Universal Championship, which The Fiend will defend in a matchup against Daniel Bryan.

Unfortunately for The WWE, they have already done this match at Survivor Series of last year and thus need something new to make the match interesting. While one would imagine that extra bit of spice would come from an added stipulation or even another person added to the match, WWE's best weapon might just be a well-told story.

With that being said and the pay-per-view only a short time away, here are five reasons why The Miz will cost Daniel Bryan The Universal Championship at The Royal Rumble. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us how you think the championship match will end.

#5 Avoids monotony

WWE needs to do everything they can to avoid monotony with The Fiend.

Believe it or not, there are only so many ways this upcoming matchup between The Fiend and Daniel Bryan can end and none of them seem very appealing. One thing WWE can do is give The Fiend another outright victory over Bryan, which would be great for him, but would hurt Bryan and be somewhat monotonous to fans.

Another possible outcome is to have Daniel Bryan win The Universal Title for the first time in his career and ruin The Fiend in the process. Of course it's very unlikely that this scenario would happen, but it helps to show what kind of corner WWE has backed themselves into over this Royal Rumble title match.

In the end, having The Miz interfere in the title match allows WWE to avoid either Superstar taking a loss, gives WWE a lot of options going forward and avoids the monotony that can rear its ugly head with The Fiend. Maybe The Miz even figures out how to take away The Fiend's powers for the first time, which would be a key moment in the ongoing saga.

