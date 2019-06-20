×
3 reasons why Vince McMahon will make Shane WWE Champion and 3 he won't

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.27K   //    20 Jun 2019, 20:15 IST

Is Shane as WWE Champion a money move?
Is Shane as WWE Champion a money move?

By now, you've probably heard the rumours - WWE is reportedly planning for a Shane McMahon WWE Championship run. While there was no specific timeline given, one can assume that SummerSlam is the period for them to make the change.

Since Shane McMahon is now busy in a rivalry with Roman Reigns, it'll likely play out longer (and we'll get to that part later). If Shane McMahon does dethrone Kofi Kingston as WWE Champion, then it'll soften the blow a bit because fans can't complain that Kofi Kingston hasn't gotten a steady run.

From the look of things, Kingston will be champion for a while longer as there isn't anyone else who seems like a legit contender to take the title off him.

Not that Shane McMahon is a legit contender, but this isn't about whether we want Shane to become WWE Champion or not. Either way, here are a few reasons why Vince McMahon will put the WWE Championship on Shane McMahon and a few why he won't!

#3. Why he will: To cement him as the next Mr. McMahon

Is Shane McMahon being primed for the spot?
Is Shane McMahon being primed for the spot?

You may have noticed that Shane McMahon has been getting increasingly pushed since his heel turn. When he was a babyface, he was an ideal authority figure in that he would only appear when absolutely necessary. Except for the annual WrestleMania match, he wasn't usually involved in other storylines throughout the year. He was merely a prop to further other superstars' stories.

That's changed and it's likely for a good reason. Since Shane McMahon is exclusively an on-screen figure and not a backstage one, Vince McMahon probably feels that by putting the WWE title on Shane, it'll cement him as the next "Mr. McMahon".

