3 Reasons why WWE should book Goldberg vs John Cena at the Saudi Arabia event

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 383 // 10 May 2019, 19:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg vs John Cena - A dream encounter

WWE is going all out in making the Saudi Arabia event a memorable outing. The magnitude of this event is mighty high and considering the stunning response received by the company in their last 2 visits to the Middle East, Vince McMahon will leave no stone unturned in order to give the people Saudi Arabia a spectacular show.

Many big names are expected to be at the event and one man is set to return to the company, and his name is Bill Goldberg. The iconic superstar enjoys a massive fan-following all around the globe, courtesy of his deeds in the ring and his dominant history.

Many big names have been brought up and WWE enthusiasts are keen to know the opponent for Goldberg at WWE's gigantic event in Saudi Arabia. While there may be many eligible candidates to face the former WCW superstar, there is one superstar who will relish the opportunity of stepping in the ring with Bill.

That man is none other than the leader of Cenation, John Cena. Cena vs Goldberg is a fantasy bout which will give chills to avid wrestling followers. Cena presents a solid case to step in the ring with Bill and here we list down 3 reasons why WWE should book Goldberg versus John Cena at WWE's Saudi Arabia Event:

#3 Once in a Lifetime opportunity

Goldberg

John Cena has faced many greats of this industry ranging from Triple H to The Rock. Many legendary men have stepped in the ring with Cena and there is no doubt in his inclusion amongst all-time greats. While the leader of Cenation has faced some of the biggest names, there is one man who remains excluded from his list of opponents and that is Goldberg.

Bill is scheduled to return for the Saudi Arabia event and it will be quite a match if get to see Cena battle Goldberg in what would be a 'Once in a Lifetime' of a bout. WWE enthusiasts will be enthralled to their core as these two historic figures have got it all to deliver a special match.

1 / 3 NEXT