WWE News Roundup: Hottest Stories of the Week (9th May 2019)

What's creating buzzes in WWE this week?

On this week's edition of WWE News Roundup, we will be taking a little deeper approach, and not only will we talk about what's making rounds in WWE, but we will also look at the hottest stories of the week that fans are talking about. From Sasha Banks' situation to Lio Rush's current status, there's a lot to talk about this week and here's what you need to know in order to stay up to date with the latest stories in WWE.

Here is a comprehensive round-up of everything you may have missed out on this week and some of the new most talked about stories in the pro wrestling community. We will also include some rumors that are making rounds just so you know what's happening.

So here we go, here are the news round-up of the hottest stories in WWE this week:

#7 Becky Lynch says Sasha Banks has fallen from grace

Ouch!

Becky Lynch has been making headlines since she made a shocking heel turn at SummerSlam in 2018. Fast forward to 2019, The Man has main-evented WrestleMania, became the first-ever concurrent Women's Champion and she was the first person to pin Ronda Rousey in WWE.

However, her fellow Horsewomen member, Sasha Banks, has also been making headlines lately, but not in a good way. Sasha Banks is currently unhappy in her role in WWE and she reportedly requested her release from the company after she was informed that she and her former tag team partner Bailey were going to lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

According to reports, Becky Lynch opened up to Sports Illustrated on the controversy surrounding "The Boss", Sasha Banks. Lynch stated that her 4 Horsewomen counterpart has fallen from grace, and "can't hack it".

Becky also laid down a challenge for Banks, adding that the two have had some incredible matches down in NXT, but it has been a long while since they squared off inside the ring. The Man finished off by saying that she isn't The Irish Lasskicker anymore.

