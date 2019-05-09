WWE News: Top Superstar says Sasha Banks has fallen from grace

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently talked with Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics.

"The Man" said that Sasha Banks has fallen from grace, and challenged her for a match to prove who's the top dog.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has had an incredibly successful 2019, as she won the 2nd Annual Women's Royal Rumble match, and went on to win both Women's Titles in the headline match of WrestleMania 35.

Lynch's transformation from The Irish Lasskicker to The Man has completely changed how the fans look at her as a Superstar. Her bubbly, cheerful babyface persona has been taken over by a ruthless, no-nonsense one.

Ever since winning the titles at 'Mania, Becky has been challenging a string of women on both rosters, which has resulted in her pulling double duty at the upcoming PPV, Money In The Bank. Sasha on the other hand, isn't doing too well it seems, and hasn't been seen since WrestleMania. She recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram, possibly targeting WWE.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Justin Barrasso, Becky Lynch opened up on the controversy surrounding "The Boss", Sasha Banks. Lynch stated that her 4 Horsewomen counterpart has fallen from grace, and "can't hack it".

Becky also laid down a challenge for Banks, adding that the two have had some incredible matches down in NXT, but it has been a long while since they squared off inside the ring. Becky finished off by saying that she isn't The Irish Lasskicker anymore. A match between "The Man" and "The Boss" would settle it once and for all, as to who is the top dog between the two.

What's next?

Becky Lynch is all set to defend both Women's titles at the Money In The Bank PPV, against Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans in separate matches.

