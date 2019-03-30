3 Reasons why WWE should bring back WWE Evolution in 2019

The Future is Female

As of right now, WWE has not added the Evolution PPV to the 2019 calendar. It suffices to say nothing has been confirmed at this point. There are rumors suggesting it is due to Ronda Rousey' future being uncertain after WrestleMania 35.

Some in the WWE Universe suggested that WWE Evolution was created because of the Saudi Arabian PPVs like Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel. As noted, WWE's Women Wrestlers couldn't attend the PPV because of certain local culture standards. But that is a discussion for another day.

For the first time in WWE History, female WWE wrestlers will be headlining WrestleMania 35. It may have taken 35 years but if you had told WWE fans that women wrestlers would be in the main event at the show of shows, they probably wouldn't have believed you.

Once upon a time, WWE women were relegated to valets and managers. Then more female wrestlers joined the fray and became WWE divas. These were women who could flaunt their curves but kick some serious ass at the same time.

Fast forward to today and the biggest star in the company is Becky Lynch. Women are fast becoming part of the mainstream in every facet of pop culture. Professional is no different and it would not make sense for WWE to pull out now.

Here are 3 reasons why WWE Evolution should come for 2019.

#3 More Female WWE Championships

What's next?

WWE Raw Women's Championship. WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. What's next for the WWE Universe when it comes to the female WWE Wrestlers?

With an evergrowing women's roster, it would make sense for WWE to create more mid card titles. Mid card titles provide a proper storyline for WWE superstars to feud over and provide a stepping stone for a young and upcoming star.

While NXT is certainly doing that, it would certainly add another level to the female WWE roster. Would it be interesting to see a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship and WWE Women's United States Championship? After WrestleMania 35, anything can happen.

