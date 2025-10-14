3 Reasons why WWE must keep Bron Breakker away from CM Punk

CM Punk is set to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. He defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match on the latest episode of RAW to earn a title shot against The Visionary.The babyfaces were attacked by The Vision after the match before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, alongside Paul Heyman, shocked the WWE Universe by betraying Seth Rollins to end the show. Given this situation, many now believe that it won't be ideal for the company to kickstart a feud between Breakker and Punk right away.Let's look at three reasons why WWE must keep Bron Breakker away from CM Punk.#3. WWE can’t have CM Punk lose another world title matchCM Punk has been pursuing the world title since returning to WWE. However, his path to achieving this goal has been repeatedly disrupted by Seth Rollins. The 39-year-old cost Punk a potential Undisputed WWE Championship win over John Cena at Night of Champions 2025.The Visionary didn't stop there. Even after The Second City Saint bested Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam, Rollins ruined the night for the Chicago native by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on him.The turn of events on the latest episode of RAW has now arguably presented CM Punk with an opportunity to finally get his revenge on Seth Rollins by defeating him for the title. Therefore, the company shouldn't book the 46-year-old to lose another world title match by bringing Bron Breakker into the storyline. If Punk loses to Breakker, it could hamper his position as a serious competitor in the world championship picture.#2. The creative team can’t afford to put Bron Breakker in a world title match and book him to loseIf WWE decides to include Bron Breakker in the storyline between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, the creative team might book him to attack the veterans during the World Heavyweight Championship match, causing the bout to end in a no-contest. If this happens, it could set the stage for a Triple Threat Match involving Punk, Rollins, and Breakker for the world title.It is very unlikely for the company to make Bron Breakker the new World Heavyweight Champion. Moreover, booking him to lose in a potential world title match could undermine his current storyline as a top heel in the Stamford-based promotion.#1. WWE must focus on Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins before Breakker vs. CM PunkInstead of including Bron Breakker in the ongoing feud between Seth Rollins and CM, WWE should book Breakker to face the veterans one after the other. It would capture fans' attention and create a blockbuster storyline.Considering that fans might be more interested in seeing what unfolds between Rollins and The Vision, it would be more ideal for the creative team to develop the storyline between Bron Breakker and Rollins first. They could later book Breakker to spark a feud with Punk.