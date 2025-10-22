3 Reasons why WWE needs to end the Bloodline saga

The Bloodline saga has been one of the most intriguing things in WWE in the modern era. It is a long-term storyline centered around the Anoa'i family wrestlers, involving Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and others. Over the past few years, WWE has unraveled several layers in this saga, showcasing elements of family, loyalty, power and betrayal.

The Bloodline saga has earned a reputation for its cinematic storytelling, emotional depth, and shocking payoff. Despite running this for almost five years now, WWE has been continuing this arc on the main roster. However, the company has faced criticism for stretching the saga, prompting calls to conclude this storytelling to refresh WWE's narrative landscape.

Here are three reasons why WWE needs to end the Bloodline saga:

#3. Narrative stagnation in the Bloodline saga

Centered around Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and the Tongans, The Bloodline storyline has reached a creative stagnation in WWE. This long-term saga has spanned over five years, with multiple betrayals, power coups, title reigns, and faction reiteration. Things are currently at a point where the storyline feels too stretched and repetitive.

Key aspects like family loyalty and power struggles have been revisited again and again extensively. Well, WWE is still doing the same things, whether it's the storyline between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on RAW or Solo Sikoa's extension of his faction. Therefore, WWE desperately needs to put an end to this before fans completely start to lose interest.

#2. Roster opportunity bottleneck

One of the major reasons WWE needs to end this Anoa'i family saga is that it limits a huge portion of the roster's opportunities. Bloodline’s dominance, particularly in the main event scene, has captured top spots on weekly shows and premium live events, limiting opportunities for other talents. Stars like Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa remain in the spotlight the majority of the year.

As a result, other stars have struggled to break into the world title picture due to the Anoa'i family members' grip on key storylines. Ending the Bloodline saga would free up space for new faces to shine, addressing fan complaints about underutilized performers. It could scatter the spotlight evenly on every other superstar who actually needs a breakthrough.

#1. Lack of promising payoff

The Bloodline saga has already witnessed its peak during Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief arc from 2020 to early 2024. It was a period when the WWE Universe witnessed absolute cinema and storytelling reached its peak. However, there are very less chances that the new arc that is currently unfolding in this family saga could ever reach that level again.

As a result, it may fail to deliver a promising payoff. The current storyline has revolved around Jey Uso, where he is slowly becoming the narcissistic version of Roman Reigns. But could this actually surpass the peak Bloodline saga? It's unlikely. Hence, WWE must put an end to this long-term family saga and cook fresh storylines without the need for a continuation.

