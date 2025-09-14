  • home icon
  3 Reasons why WWE parted ways with Andrade

3 Reasons why WWE parted ways with Andrade

By Love Verma
Published Sep 14, 2025 02:06 GMT
Andrade
Andrade is no longer part of WWE! [Image credits: WWE.com]

The WWE Universe is stunned by the breaking news of Andrade leaving the Triple H-led promotion. This has surprised many, especially since the former AEW star returned to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

As of now, the Stamford-based promotion has not issued an official statement about this. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the former US Champion parted ways with the promotion.

#3. Creatively unhappy

One of the primary reasons for Andrade's departure could be his disagreements with the creative team of World Wrestling Entertainment. According to a report by BodySlam, there have been creative differences between WWE and Andrade since his return at Royal Rumble.

This shows that the 35-year-old star was unhappy with his bookings following his return to the company last year.

Also, it's noteworthy that Andrade only won the Speed Championship after his comeback and was not involved in any high-profile singles title feud. This shows his poor creative booking on SmackDown.

#2. Backstage issues in WWE

Backstage issues in WWE might be another reason for the star's surprising departure from the company. These backstage issues could be an aftereffect of his poor booking in the Stamford-based promotion and frustration with the creative team.

Even a report from Fightful revealed that Andrade's departure had been in the works for at least a week, and it also impacted Triple H's plans for SummerSlam. This shows that these issues did not happen suddenly but have been ongoing for a few weeks or maybe longer.

#1. Wanted to go back to the Indies or All Elite Wrestling

After being released from WWE in his first run, Andrade made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Under Tony Khan's company, he gained major success and competed in big matches.

So, it's likely that after leaving AEW and making a return to the World Wrestling Entertainment, Andrade felt that the rival company was a better place for him. This could be why he parted ways with Triple H's team and is no longer part of it.

Many fans on the internet believe that the star made the right decision and should now move to indie promotions or All Elite Wrestling to showcase his true talent. So, all the cited explanations merged could have led to the unforeseen announcement that the former United States Champion was ending his second run in the company after returning last year.

It remains to be seen what's next for the 35-year-old star after he is no longer part of WWE.

