3 Reasons why WWE should not revive The Shield for Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed kicked WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins out of The Vision on the post-Crown Jewel edition of Monday Night RAW. Since then, fans and pundits have been speculating that The Visionary could revive The Shield and go all guns blazing in a war against the faction he created.

While it might seem like a great idea, in this article, we will examine three reasons why the Stamford-based promotion should not re-form The Shield.

#3. Roman Reigns might not receive the spotlight

To reunite The Hounds of Justice, Seth Rollins would need to get on the same page with his former teammate, Roman Reigns. Interestingly, the two megastars have been feuding for years.

If Rollins manages to reconcile with Reigns and re-form The Shield, the OTC might not receive enough spotlight as a singles wrestler. Given that the entire story of The Shield's potential reunion would revolve around Rollins getting his revenge on The Vision, Reigns' status as a top act could suffer a massive blow.

#2. Former WWE Champion is missing

Ex-WWE Champion Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) has been away from World Wrestling Entertainment since 2019. He is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling and appears to have no plans to leave the promotion.

Ambrose was a vital part of The Shield and found much success alongside Reigns and Rollins. Bringing back The Hounds of Justice in The Lunatic Fringe's absence would tarnish the group's legacy and might not garner the desired response from fans.

The Lunatic Fringe is reportedly under contract with AEW until 2027, which eliminates any chances of him returning to World Wrestling Entertainment for a reunion.

#1. It could ruin a high-profile rivalry

The sports entertainment juggernaut has been building a bitter rivalry between the OTC and The Visionary for years. If the duo reunites, it would spoil a well-crafted long-term saga, which is rumored to reach its conclusion by next year's WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has in store and whether it re-forms The Shield anytime soon.

