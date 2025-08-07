3 Replacements for Austin Theory on RAW after being removed from WWE active roster

Austin Theory has not been seen on WWE TV for quite some time now. Rumors suggest that the star has been out with an injury, which led to the company abruptly splitting the team of Grayson Waller and Theory, for which Triple H had sown seeds for months, with fans wanting one of them to betray the other and add an incredible storyline into the mix.

Ad

Theory was not given a lot of opportunities on TV over the past few months. Since his reign as the United States Champion and a brief run alongside Waller as the Tag Team Champions, Vince McMahon’s so-called chosen one has not been able to add momentum to his name.

With Triple H not giving Theory a lot of opportunities lately, fans have been wondering what the Game has planned. However, recent reports from PWInsider stating that Theory was not a part of the list of active stars backstage left the fans wondering if he was being released.

Ad

Trending

While that is seemingly not the case, with Theory out of action due to an injury, WWE needs someone to replace him on the red brand, possibly in a feud against Grayson Waller, to at least keep the storyline working. Let’s check out a few names who could replace Theory on the red brand.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

#3. Carmelo Hayes

Another former top NXT name who is not being given a lot of chances on the main roster is Carmelo Hayes. The 2025 Men’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner is featured on TV frequently, but still has not been able to get the spotlight.

Ad

The star has not been a part of any big feuds over the years, and could end up moving to RAW as a replacement for Theory. A potential feud against Waller could turn out to be an incredible start for both men, adding excitement as well as top action on the red brand.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura

The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura, has not been on WWE TV for quite a few months now. The star is currently a part of SmackDown and had a brief run as the United States Champion recently, but his title run turned out to be quite disappointing.

Ad

Nakamura could move to the red brand and prove to be an incredible replacement for Austin Theory. A potential feud with Grayson Waller could help the latter elevate his status in the company and further add momentum to his name before Theory returns to steal it all.

#1. WWE NXT star Ricky Saints

Ad

Former AEW star Ricky Saints has been doing a brilliant job on NXT since his debut. The star reigned as the WWE NXT North American Champion for a brief amount of time recently and proved to the world that he was ready to level up.

Saints could be moved to RAW as the perfect replacement for Austin Theory. The 35-year-old could get in an incredible feud with one of the best in-ring performers in the company, Grayson Waller, adding spotlight to his name. This could further lead to an incredible feud before Saints climbs into the championship picture. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!