3 Replacements for Bron Breakker in WWE following his injury at SummerSlam

WWE Superstars Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed faced Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in a tag team match at the 2025 SummerSlam. The heels almost won, but a last-minute sacrifice by The OTC for The Yeet Master flipped the momentum, resulting in a victory for the OG Bloodline.After the match, Breaker was also seen wobbling while returning to the locker room, suggesting he got injured in the fight. This isn't good news for Seth Rollins since he now has to defend the World Heavyweight Championship after stealing it from CM Punk using his Money in the Bank contract. Here are three stars who can replace The Dog of WWE and protect The Architect.#3 Ilja Dragunov could return to WWE as a heelWith Bron Breakker gone, Bronson Reed now stands as the sole henchman of the alliance that also includes Paul Heyman. Losing members has caused factions to weaken, as seen with The Judgment Day and the MFTs. However, Seth Rollins could recruit a returning Ilja Dragunov to ensure he has another man to back him up.The former NXT and NXT UK Champion has been missing from WWE RAW since September 2024, due to a torn ACL. The Mad Dragon was given a recovery timeline of a maximum of nine months, which means he is most likely fit for a comeback now.Like Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov is also a powerful wrestler who ended Gunther’s 870-day run as the NXT UK Champion at NXT Takeover 36 in August 2021.#2 Joining Seth Rollins could be the next big step for RusevRusev returned to WWE in April 2025. The former three-time United States Champion, however, hasn’t been making frequent appearances on RAW. Despite being in an active feud with Sheamus, The Bulgarian Brute isn’t gaining any momentum right now. To ensure his comeback doesn’t fall flat, Rusev could join Seth Rollins’ faction.Given the physical build that The Visionary seems to be going for in choosing his teammates, the 39-year-old’s physique is quite similar to that of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Bulgarian Brute is also a wrestler who loves toying with his opponents and unleashing a lot of destruction on them. Thus, he makes a good fit for the Seth Rollins alliance.#1 WWE could finally use Omos to replace Bron BreakkerOmos is one of the hot talents in the WWE roster who the company isn’t utilizing. The 7’3” giant was last seen at the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Since the Stamford-based promotion wasn’t including him in active programming, the Nigerian superstar had made his way to Pro Wrestling NOAH to continue wrestling.The 33-year-old won the GHC Tag Team Championship at NOAH alongside Jack Morris. While this made Omos go over with the Japanese pro wrestling fans, he had to relinquish the title and come back to the US because WWE called him back. Despite this, he is yet to be part of the weekly shows.This can be changed by making the Nigerian star join Seth Rollins’ faction. Omos is also a physically imposing wrestler, just like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He could also ensure that The Visionary keeps the World Heavyweight Championship with him for a long time, since CM Punk would be hoping to get the title back. It would be interesting to see who will replace Bron Breakker if he doesn’t recover soon.