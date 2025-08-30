  • home icon
  • 3 Replacements for Cody Rhodes in WWE

3 Replacements for Cody Rhodes in WWE

By Love Verma
Published Aug 30, 2025 05:47 GMT
Cody Rhodes is on hiatus from WWE right now.
Cody Rhodes is on hiatus from WWE right now [Image credits: WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion and part of the SmackDown roster. Despite this, The American Nightmare is notably missing on the blue brand since Drew McIntyre attacked him on the August 8 episode of the Friday night show.

For now, Cody is busy with his Hollywood commitments for the upcoming Street Fighter live-action movie. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Rhodes is expected to complete his filming by September 20, 2025, but nothing is official yet.

In this article, we will discuss three potential replacements for Cody Rhodes in WWE during his absence from the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Jey Uso moves to WWE SmackDown?

Jey Uso is presently part of Monday Night RAW and set to engage in a World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-Way Match at Clash in Paris 2025. In recent live events, fans have seen The YEET Master teaming up with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso against Solo and his MFT.

Considering this, there is a chance that Triple H may move the Samoan star to Nick Aldis' show following Clash in Paris 2025. This could be done to reunite The Usos and also to potentially replace Cody Rhodes till he returns with the Undisputed WWE Title.

#2. Sami Zayn may become the main highlight of the blue brand?

Sami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa and walked out as the new United States Champion on the latest edition of SmackDown. Zayn's victory is a hint that WWE could be planning for a major push for him in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

In the absence of the Undisputed WWE Champion, The Game may shift the focus of the blue brand to Sami Zayn and can make him the main highlight of the Friday night show. Sami's push could serve as a temporary replacement for The American Nightmare until he's done with his Hollywood commitments and eventually returns to the company.

#1. Uncle Howdy singles run can be initiated

At Clash in Paris 2025, The Wyatt Sicks are set to defend their tag team titles against Street Profits. If the horror faction suffers the loss of their titles, then WWE can initiate a singles run for Uncle Howdy and can book him on SmackDown as a replacement for Cody Rhodes.

The masked star is very popular among fans, and the WWE Universe is interested in his segments. If the Triple H-led creative regime started booking Howdy as a solo star following the international premium live event, he could emerge as a big attraction as an individual star, in addition to being the leader of his faction on Friday Night SmackDown.

