3 Replacements for Gunther on WWE RAW Following His Injury

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Aug 05, 2025 03:22 GMT
Gunther is one of the top names in WWE currently [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE SummerSlam featured a massive main event for Night One, where Gunther defended his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. The Ring General failed to win the match and ultimately lost the World title. After the match, rumors of Gunther taking a hiatus from the company surfaced on the internet.

On this week’s WWE RAW, Michael Cole confirmed that The Ring General would be out of action indefinitely due to injuries. This has left a massive spot on the red brand roster vacant. Gunther was undoubtedly one of the most impactful stars on the Monday Night Show, and while his loss at SummerSlam was a different thing, his absence from the next few months of programming will leave a massive void.

WWE will surely look to find a replacement for The Ring General to keep the top spot on the red brand active. Let’s check out a few names who could fill in for Gunther on RAW.

#3. Ricky Saints

Former AEW star Ricky Saints has been doing an incredible job on NXT. He has the fans rallying behind him, and his run as the former NXT North American Champion is phenomenal in itself. Fans have been wondering if WWE plans to bring the star up to the main roster for quite some time now.

With The Ring General sidelined with an injury, it could be the perfect opportunity for Saints to move up to the main roster and garner all the attention from fans. Further, this would help the 35-year-old establish a name for himself early, and get involved in a massive spot on the red brand.

#2. LA Knight

LA Knight has been struggling to stay at the top and has been slipping down to the mid-card whenever he challenges for a title. Knight picked a big win against Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event and has been gradually making his way into the World Heavyweight Championship scene.

The former United States Champion could be the best name to replace The Ring General on RAW. A potential feud with Seth Rollins might elevate him to the top spot on the red brand and bring him closer to a massive world title victory in the future.

#1. Gunther's former rival Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior has been trying to gain momentum and get back to the top of the roster for quite some time. However, Drew McIntyre has been kept away from the world title opportunity since.

With Gunther out of the picture, it could be the best opportunity for the former WWE Champion to take over the red brand roster and get into the title picture. A potential storyline with CM Punk and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship could turn out to be the best decision from WWE.

It will be interesting to see when The Ring General makes his return. Only time will tell what WWE has planned following Gunther’s hiatus on RAW.

