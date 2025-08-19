  • home icon
3 Replacements for Naomi on RAW after she stepped away from WWE due to pregnancy

By Love Verma
Published Aug 19, 2025 08:03 GMT
Naomi announced WWE hiatus due to pregnancy. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Naomi announced WWE hiatus due to pregnancy. [Image credits: WWE.com]

On WWE RAW this week, Naomi made a major announcement and revealed that she is pregnant. This later led to her relinquishing the Women's World Championship and confirming her hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion.

Over the past few months, Naomi has been playing a major role in the women's division's storylines, and her absence will indeed impact things in a significant way. In this article, we will discuss three replacements for the Glow on Monday Night RAW after she stepped away from WWE.

#3. Could Natalya be the potential star?

Natalya and Becky Lynch clashed in a match on RAW, where Becky Lynch defeated Natalya to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, Natalya recently appeared in the AAA promotion, where the fans witnessed a ruthless side of her in the form of "Nattie."

So, following her loss on the red brand, if WWE plans to bring the Nattie character into the Sports entertainment juggernaut, then the veteran could serve as the potential replacement for Naomi.

Her aggressive side can easily be a great highlight for the women's division and even a probable candidate for the Women's World title.

#2. Liv Morgan may return sooner than expected

It's been more than two months since Liv Morgan has been absent from World Wrestling Entertainment. The Judgment Day member is out of the squared circle due to the shoulder injury she suffered. Reports indicate that Liv is expected to return in early 2026.

However, after Naomi's departure, the Triple H-led creative regime may try to bring Morgan earlier. Even if she is not medically cleared to compete, WWE may still use her in the television storyline and keep her away from physical altercations.

#1. Biance Belair might return to WWE RAW

Bianca Belair is yet to compete in the squared circle since WrestleMania 41. The EST of WWE is on hiatus from the World Wrestling Entertainment due to injury. In a recent conversation on SHAK Wrestling, Belair revealed that she needed this break not only due to injury but also for her mental peace.

So, if the former Women's Champion recovered from injury, The Game might bring her back to the company, but this time as part of Monday Night RAW.

Bianca and Naomi also had a history of friendship and betrayals, which makes sense if Belair steps in to replace her on the red brand. Later, when Naomi returns, she will take vengeance on Belair for replacing her on RAW.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Angana Roy
