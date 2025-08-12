3 Replacements for Naomi on WWE RAW following her injury

A few hours earlier, WWE announced that Naomi would not be part of Monday Night RAW because she is not medically cleared to compete. Previously, The Glow was scheduled to face IYO SKY with the Women's World Championship on the line. However, the title match was canceled.

On the Monday Night Show, Michael Cole also confirmed that Naomi's status remains not medically cleared, but no further updates were provided. With Naomi possibly taking a hiatus from WWE RAW, in this article, we will discuss three replacements for the real-life Bloodline member on the red brand.

#3. Bianca Belair could be the replacement

Since WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair has been absent from the ring. The main reason for her time away is a real-life injury. Because of this, she also missed the two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event. So, if Belair recovers now, WWE could bring her back to the Stamford-based promotion as a potential replacement for Naomi.

Bianca and Naomi also have a heated history and a complicated friendship. Additionally, when The Glow returns to the company, she can start a feud with Belair over the Women's World Title. Adding The EST to the RAW roster will indeed be a great decision to make, as she brings great star power along with her.

#2. Jade Cargill might move to Monday Night RAW

Jade Cargill is also a good option to replace the Women's World Champion. The Storm competed for the WWE Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam but failed to emerge at the top.

With this loss, WWE can shake things up by bringing her to the red brand as Naomi's replacement. Cargill had already defeated The Glow in the past, and they also had a long mystery attacker storyline before. Jade's arrival on Monday Night RAW will generate more interest in the women's division of the red brand.

#1. WWE might call up Blake Monroe to the main roster

Since her arrival in the Stamford-based promotion, Blake Monroe has been the talk of the town among fans. The 27-year-old star is currently part of the NXT brand. One of the main reasons for her buzz is the striking combination of beauty and grace.

With Naomi seemingly injured, this seems a perfect opportunity for Blake Monroe to be called up to the main roster. It will allow Triple H to give her a spotlight on the red brand and even involve her in a Women's World Title feud after Naomi's return.

An early arrival on the main roster could be a great kickstart for her as the future main eventer of the women's division in World Wrestling Entertainment.

