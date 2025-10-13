  • home icon
3 Replacements for Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion if he is forced to vacate the title

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 13, 2025 11:11 GMT
Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel (Image credits: wwe.com)

Seth Rollins main-evented WWE Crown Jewel 2025 against Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. The Visionary used heel antics and a perfect game plan to capture a win over The American Nightmare.

Despite Rollins' big victory, there was significant concern backstage, as correspondent Cathy Kelley mentioned he was seen clutching his arm. Kelley added that The Vision leader would be evaluated by the medical team.

It appears the concerns surrounding The Visionary's status might have intensified after a Facebook photo featuring him went viral. Rollins was seen in an arm sling in the picture, meaning he could be seriously hurt after Crown Jewel.

In this article, we will examine three potential replacements for Seth Rollins as the new World Heavyweight Champion if The Vision leader needs to take time off due to injury.

#3. A rising star could replace Seth Rollins

Paul Heyman and Rollins are the masterminds behind The Vision. If The Visionary needs to step away for a while due to a potential injury, Heyman would want to ensure that the World Heavyweight Championship remains in the faction's possession until Rollins returns.

The Oracle could devise a plan and crown Bron Breakker as the new titleholder. Breakker could represent The Architect in the latter's absence and establish himself as a main event star.

#2. A WWE icon might regain the gold

The two-night edition of SummerSlam this year featured the "Ruse of the Century". Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk immediately after The Best in the World became the World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary robbed Punk of a major moment at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

If Rollins goes on hiatus, the promotion could organize a tournament to crown a new champion. Given Punk had a short-lived reign, he might emerge victorious and capture the gold again.

#1. The OTC could reign supreme

The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, has been away from the world title scene since losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. If Rollins vacates his title, the sports entertainment juggernaut would need a strong champion who could replace The Visionary as the face of the red brand.

There is no better replacement for Rollins than Roman Reigns. WWE had a highly successful run when Reigns was a double champion. Hence, the creative team could book the OTC to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

