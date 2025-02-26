3 Replacements for WWE star Finn Balor in The Judgment Day if he gets kicked out

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor's days in The Judgment Day seem to be numbered now. The Irish star has been rather offbeat in the past few weeks, especially after losing his tag team titles with JD McDonagh. Since McDonagh is out of action due to an injury, Balor is often left alone to fend for himself.

While he is pushing hard to become the leader of the group leader, the other members, especially Dominik Mysterio, aren't accepting his leadership. Moreover, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are also cold towards his sermons. Balor has failed to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match, and as a result, he is more frustrated. Hence, it seems the day isn't far when The Prince is kicked out of the group and a new member takes his place.

This listicle will list three potential names who could be possible replacements for Finn Balor in The Judgment Day.

#3. Two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles

While The Phenomenal One is at odds with Dominik Mysterio, he can let go of the issues if he is brought in as the leader of The Judgment Day. AJ Styles had earlier been a heel in the company and it won't be amiss if he turns back again.

He had a great storyline with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as a heel last year. He turned babyface upon his return after the feud with Rhodes, but The Phenomenal One can still have a great time as The Judgment Day's leader.

#2. Omos

The 7 ft 3 in Nigerian giant could be another replacement for Finn Balor in The Judgment Day. Dominik has been speaking about getting a new member for the faction, and it is possible he has Omos in his mind as a possible replacement for Balor.

Omos hasn't been seen in WWE lately even though he is still under a contract with the Stamford-based promotion. He was last seen at Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and since then hasn't made any appearances since.

He last performed at Pro Wrestling Noah where he won the GHC Tag Team Championship with Jack Morris. The Triple H-led creative team can bring back Omos at WrestleMania 41 where he can attack Finn Balor and replace him in the group.

This would ensure Dominik and co. can carry on with their heel tactics and seek protection behind the giant when faced with someone bigger than them.

#1. Malakai Black

Former AEW star Malakai Black, who earlier wrestled in WWE as Aleister Black, is the top name doing the rounds as the next potential leader of The Judgment Day. Black's contract with AEW expired recently, and he hasn't signed a new one. It has been rumored for some time that the 39-year-old star is headed to WWE soon.

Moreover, Black was earlier part of a faction, The House of Black, while in AEW and he had a successful run for three years as the faction's leader. Thereby, he can return to WWE attack Finn Balor, and turn around things for Judgment Day.

It was rumored that Aleister Black was on his way to WWE at Royal Rumble, but that didn't happen. And now, it's speculated that he can either return at Elimination Chamber or before WrestleMania to take down Balor and enter into a potential feud with him at WrestleMania 41.

