Predicting every match for Judgment Day members at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE's iconic heel group, The Judgment Day, is entangled in its own woes. The faction seems to have lost its charm ever since Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest walked out. Moreover, the constant infighting among the group members, especially between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, has affected their credibility.

Be that as it may, WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and within two months, all of the members of the group will seemingly compete in important matches at the mega event.

This article will lay out the prediction of all The Judgment Day's matches at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. AJ Styles

Dirty Dom is expected to be part of a triangular contest with AJ Styles and current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. Dom lost his singles battle against The Phenomenal One on RAW this week but also ended up getting a brutal spear from Breakker.

This could have been done to bring Dominik into the Intercontinental Championship picture, and next week on RAW, Dominik may ask Adam Pearce to book him in a title match against Bron Breakker. Since Styles is also a hot contestant for the gold, Pearce may eventually announce the battle of three at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship next week on RAW against Bianca Belair and Naomi. Speculation is rampant that Jade Cargill might show up during the match and reveal Bianca as the real mastermind behind the attack on her on SmackDown a few months ago. The EST of WWE and Naomi might also lose the titles on the same night.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss is expected to be the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks, as there have been constant teases of her joining the group. She and Nikki Cross can form a tag team and challenge Morgan and Rodriguez for the gold at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Finn Balor vs. Aleister Black

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (Malakai Black) is also rumored to return to WWE any day now. His contract with AEW has expired, and Black is expected to join The Judgment Day as the potential leader upon his return.

He may show up after Elimination Chamber on RAW and kick Finn Balor from the group for his short-tempered nature and for initiating a ruckus in the team. An irate Balor can attack Black, and the two can clash in a singles match at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Carlito and the New Day vs. Big E, Rey Mysterio, and Bad Bunny

Carlito might also look to perform at WrestleMania 41, which could be the last WrestleMania match of his WWE career. Since The New Day is already involved in a skirmish with Rey Mysterio, Carlito can join Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for a 3-on-3 tag team match against Mysterio and his team.

Big E, who hasn't competed in the last two and a half years, might return at WrestleMania 41 and join Mysterio to compete against his former New Day partners for disrespectfully showing him the door. Joining these two could be the King of Latin Trap, Bad Bunny, who has already performed at WrestleMania 37. The historic match between the two teams can take place at WrestleMania 41.

