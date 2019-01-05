3 Roles Roman Reigns can take if he returns to WWE

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.48K // 05 Jan 2019, 15:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

He can be used in various ways

Roman Reigns is out of the WWE and currently healing from Leukemia. The former Universal Champion was a polarizing figure and was always 'Booed' despite his amazing in-ring and mic skills.

The Big Dog's professionalism and his hard work got him a lot of admirers in the biggest wrestling juggernaut. Despite being the cousin to 'The Most Electrifying Man' in all of the entertainment, he never used a shortcut to reach to the top, but instead worked his way from NXT (then FCW) to becoming the top-most wrestler in the company.

During his time in WWE, he rarely took time off and was always the first to arrive and the last to leave. He has left a mark on the WWE Universe, and the fans eagerly wait for his return to the squared circle. His appearances have been the most sought-after by fans, and now that he is down with Leukemia and healing he can be utilized in various ways by the company if he chooses to return.

In this article, there are 3 of the most effective ways below:

#1 Spread Awareness

Awareness is better

Roman Reigns is currently battling Blood Cancer, but during his time in WWE, he worked on various philanthropic and awareness based programs run by the company including Susan G. Komen's 'Rise Above Cancer' and WWE's own 'Be A Star' program.

With such a powerful medium to share information and change minds and hearts, WWE can utilize him in sharing awareness about Blood Cancer along with other diseases, and also raise funds for charity.

We all know that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon started 'Connors' Cure' to support the fight against Pediatric Cancer and enhance the research. Hyundai's,'Hope on Wheels' program also donated towards the cause and the non-profit has helped in saving lives. I hope Roman Reigns lends a hand to this program and makes it even better.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement