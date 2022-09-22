3 Rumored major WWE Superstar character changes we can't wait to see

The Triple H Era of WWE has, for better or worse, brought about sweeping changes to the company's product. These include returns of released superstars, the elevation of underutilized members of the current roster, and altered booking patterns. The surprising regime change has created a buzz around the promotion not seen in the last several years.

One of the regular practices in the new era has been to write off gimmicks seemingly more suited to Vince McMahon's style with an eye on repackaging them. Fans are incredibly excited to see these characters reborn and taking on new (or older, fan-favorite) directions.

Without further ado, let's explore three teased gimmick changes the WWE Universe can't wait to see.

#3: Ezekiel's recent turmoil has led fans to anticipate Elias' return to WWE

Ezekiel debuted in WWE after WrestleMania 38. In his few months on the roster, Elias' "younger brother" has gone from a doomed comedy act to a cult favorite. This is partly due to the superstar's commitment to his gimmick and partly to Kevin Owens' excellent work opposite him.

Ezekiel was written off television due to a brutal attack by The Prizefighter on RAW and has not been seen in over a month. Fans are convinced that the Ezekiel character is at an end, and Elias will return soon. While Zeke has been entertaining, the guitar-playing drifter seems to have more potential, so the WWE Universe can't wait to see the latter make his comeback.

#2: Happy Corbin could be getting a new lease of life

Who did Happy Corbin ride off with?

Happy Corbin is one of the most dependable heels in WWE today. The former United States Champion is a safe worker with a consistent ability to garner heat from the crowd with his character work. However, he has been far from the force of destruction he was in his early days in the company.

WWE recently teased a gimmick change for The Happy One when a mysterious figure in a limousine approached him after a loss on SmackDown. The figure, who many believe was JBL, asked Corbin, "What happened to you?" before they drove off together. This segment left fans very excited to see what's in store for The Happy One, with the Hall of Famer potentially in his corner.

The audience seems ready to boo them out of every building if they join forces on the blue brand in the coming months.

Honorable mentions

We could be seeing these characters in the not-too-distant future

A few WWE Superstars are undergoing or subtly promising to undergo gimmick tweaks that the audience is anxious to see. The likes of Butch and Nikki A.S.H are already showing signs of reverting to their beloved NXT characters through costume changes.

Meanwhile, T-Bar and Sami Zayn are also prime candidates to return to their NXT personas under Hunter, who was the brains behind the black-and-gold brand.

On the most recent episode of RAW, Alexa Bliss teased a character change with some cryptic references to the "White Rabbit" teases that have fans buzzing. We can't wait to see what "Papa H" (as The Game is affectionately known by the fans) has in store for these characters.

#1: The WWE Universe can't wait to see Max Dupri potentially become LA Knight again

Rasslin’ @rasslin Love all these LA Knight teases from Max Dupri. Maybe we just need a certain someone on the show for him to return … #SmackDown Love all these LA Knight teases from Max Dupri. Maybe we just need a certain someone on the show for him to return … #SmackDown https://t.co/eQMRsd3i6H

Maximum Male Models CEO Max Dupri first made his name as Eli Drake in IMPACT Wrestling and then as LA Knight in NXT. Since his call-up to the WWE main roster, he has portrayed a manager for the faction, much to the chagrin of the fans. The audience essentially feels that his exceptional promo talents and in-ring abilities are wasted in his current role.

Dupri recently dropped multiple teases of a potential return to the LA Knight moniker in promos and backstage segments. The impending change has generated considerable buzz for the character, which is widely expected to seamlessly translate to the main roster.

We absolutely can't wait to see his endless charisma shine through as an in-ring performer. Imagine LA Knight's mic battles with the likes of Paul Heyman, The Miz, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes. Exciting? YEAH.

