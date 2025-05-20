3 Saturday Night’s Main Event matches canceled by WWE

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was a staple of the sports entertainment juggernaut in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The special was then discontinued and disappeared for over a decade before briefly returning in the mid-2000s.

SNME has once again made a comeback, with the first edition having taken place in December and the second the following month. Now, the third edition will be happening this upcoming Saturday on May 24.

The upcoming episode of Saturday Night's Main Event includes four matches: Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul, CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker, John Cena vs. R-Truth, and Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre inside a Steel Cage.

With that being said, there are several matches that were seemingly being built up for Saturday Night's Main Event that were changed or outright scrapped.

This article will take a look at three of the Saturday Night's Main Event matches that were teased, but seemingly won't be taking place this weekend.

#3. Roman Reigns did not team with CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are part of a new faction led by Paul Heyman in WWE. This new stable, formed by Heyman, came from the ashes of the Hall of Famer betraying both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Reports later indicated that the four men would be locking horns at Backlash, but that bout never took place.

Once it became clear that Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins wasn't happening at Backlash, it was then expected to be at Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite the teases, though, the bout isn't happening.

Instead, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will be taking on CM Punk and Sami Zayn. It isn't clear if WWE had to pivot due to The OTC's part-time schedule, but regardless, a match that fans assumed was happening isn't taking place.

Of course, this doesn't mean that the match will never happen. It could be booked for Money in the Bank or at some other future PLE. Roman's schedule makes any rivalry or story a bit chaotic, though, as it is difficult to progress things when he's almost never around.

#2. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley isn't taking place

IYO SKY is the WWE Women's World Champion. She won the title by defeating Rhea Ripley during the build to WrestleMania 41. From there, The Genius Of The Sky defeated both The Eradicator and Bianca Belair at the biggest show of the year.

In the time since then, Bianca Belair has been absent due to a hand injury, but Rhea Ripley has been around and has continued her story with IYO SKY. In fact, it has been expected that the two will have a big singles match soon.

Saturday Night's Main Event seemed to be the perfect time for this bout to take place, especially since there isn't a single women's match booked. That match seemingly isn't happening. Instead, it looks like WWE has taken a different route entirely.

Despite the teases of a big rematch between the two phenomenal stars, it appears that instead they have formed a friendship. The two not only teamed up successfully, but they're even doing silly bits on social media. What looked like a teased match for SNME is seemingly off the table.

#1. Despite the match being built up, Naomi vs. Jade Cargill II isn't happening

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi is a rivalry that goes back to last year. The two were part of The Big 3 of WWE alongside Bianca Belair, but everything changed in late 2024. Jade Cargill was shockingly assaulted backstage.

After being away for several months, Jade Cargill returned to television at Elimination Chamber, where she shockingly attacked Naomi. It was then revealed that The Queen of Glow was responsible for the assault.

From there, Jade and Naomi went on to clash at WrestleMania. Cargill won, but their rivalry hasn't ended. Every week, the two are still waging war, be it verbally or physically. As a result, it was expected that the former friends would clash at Saturday Night's Main Event.

That isn't happening, however, unless it is announced last-minute. After all of the build, it seems strange that Triple H and WWE aren't booking the rematch at the big event. Perhaps they'll hold off on their bout until Money in the Bank or even Evolution, but the fan interest may wane if the company waits too long.

