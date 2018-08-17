3 Shockers WWE can pull off during Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.90K // 17 Aug 2018, 00:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler takes place at SummerSlam

The countdown has begun and now, we are just a few days away from witnessing WWE's "Big 4" pay-per-view--the biggest party of the summer aka SummerSlam!

The WWE Universe has always been known to pick up fond memories at SummerSlam--what with some of the greatest matches in professional wrestling history having transpired at the event. Over the years, several notable feuds have either commenced or concluded at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 19th.

The event boasts several notable matchups that are eagerly-awaited by the WWE Universe, however, perhaps none are more intriguing and suspense-filled than the clash between a certain "Architect" and a "Show-off". Needless to say, we are talking about the match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship.

The interesting thing about this match is the fact that both Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre will be present ringside for the epic showdown. The general consensus in the pro-wrestling world is that given the presence of fiery personalities such as Ambrose and McIntyre, things could get out of hand during the Rollins vs. Ziggler matchup.

Today, we take a look at a few possible shockers that the WWE could throw our way during the aforementioned Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins Intercontinental Championship match--

#3 Return of Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan may return at WWE SummerSlam

It was in December of last year, that Dean Ambrose was written off the WWE's storylines owing to him having suffered a triceps injury. Ambrose was attacked by Samoa Joe backstage, and since then had been off WWE TV until his return earlier this week.

On the other hand, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle's 'son' Jason Jordan, subsequently worked with Seth Rollins, as the latter's tag team partner. Now, although Jordan didn't quite receive the positive babyface reactions that he'd expected, he went on to win the RAW tag team titles with Rollins.

Nevertheless, Jordan suffered a neck injury earlier this year, and owing to that, he missed out on the opportunity of competing at WrestleMania 34.

Rumors were rife over the past several weeks, that he will indeed return soon--however, now according to the latest reports, the belief is that Jordan is not likely to return anytime soon.

Regardless, we could definitely see Jordan return at SummerSlam--partaking in a spot where he doesn't have to take a bump. Jordan could simply distract Rollins and cost the latter the IC title match against Ziggler.

Perhaps the WWE could use his theme song to distract the former Intercontinental champion during the match, causing Rollins to once again come up short in his bid to dethrone Ziggler. Jordan then could come down the ramp and align himself with Ziggler and Drew McIntyre--which in turn could lead to a Jordan vs. Rollins feud down the line.

1 / 3 NEXT