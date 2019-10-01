3 Significant plotholes you missed this week on Monday Night RAW (September 30th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 887 // 01 Oct 2019, 20:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Did you notice these plotholes on RAW?

Hell in a Cell is less than a week away, but Premiere Week kicked off in style with the Season Premiere of Monday Night RAW in Phoenix, Arizona. The show was full of buildup to Hell in a Cell as well as Crown Jewel which happens in Saudi Arabia on October 31st.

Team Hogan vs Team Flair was announced for the fourth trip over to The Middle East, whilst the matches between The Fiend and Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks inside the Hell in a Cell structure this weekend continued their buildup.

Brock Lesnar's appearance on RAW has also turned a few heads just days before his huge WWE Championship match, but whilst many fans were taking in all of the action on the show, there were a number of plotholes that could have been missed.

#3 The referee told him to do it

The referee was directing traffic this week on RAW

Brock Lesnar appeared on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW, despite the fact that he doesn't have a storyline with any of the stars on the show. This could be why The Beast made his way to the ring and attacked Rey Mysterio ahead of his Universal Championship match before turning his attention to his teenage son.

Dominic was then attacked and thrown into the ring where his father looked to shield him as Lesnar made his way up the ramp, but whilst all other referees were calling for Lesnar to head to the back since he had made his point, there was one who was calling for Lesnar to deliver "one more." Lesnar then made his way back into the ring and attacked the officials and Mysterio and his son, before the referee then decided it was enough and directed him to the back.

1 / 3 NEXT