3 Signs 39-year-old WWE star will return at SummerSlam to become a brand new champion

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 02:18 GMT
WWE SummerSlam will be held in New Jersey on August 2 and 3 [Image Credits: WWE.com]
WWE SummerSlam is less than a couple of weeks away. The match card has almost been finalized for the two-day premium live event. Cody Rhodes has forced John Cena to sign a contract for the event, where they will be entering a street fight for the Undisputed Championship. On the other hand, CM Punk will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Interestingly, there is a chance that the ultimate spotlight of the PLE will be stolen by Seth Rollins, who could return in New Jersey and cash in his Money in the Bank contract to lift a new world title.

#3. WWE hasn’t taken the MITB briefcase away from Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is down with a knee injury for yet another time in his career, just when he became the center of WWE once again. Getting his knee tweaked during his match against LA Knight saw him helplessly hobbling in the ring before The Megastar took him out with a BFT. Despite this, the Money in the Bank briefcase hasn’t been taken away from The Visionary.

Paul Heyman has already clarified that The Architect still has 11 months to cash in his MITB contract, and thus, there is no need to worry about anything. This could easily be a misdirection to put the reigning World Champions at ease so that they have their guard down.

It should also be noted that so far, the damage to Seth Rollins’ knee hasn’t been assessed. Thus, there is a chance that The Visionary is just keeping the attention off him for now to strike at SummerSlam.

#2. Paul Heyman still has a Plan B

Paul Heyman has mentioned the existence of an unrevealed Plan B multiple times on Monday Night RAW. It should be noted that Seth Rollins, equipped with a Plan B, destroyed The Shield last time and became the first-ever wrestler to cash in an MITB contract in a WrestleMania main event. Moreover, he put his former Shield brother, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar down at WM31 to win his first-ever world title.

While The Visionary doesn’t have the support of The Authority right now, he does have a very strong and dependable alliance. Paul Heyman already proved at WrestleMania 41 that The Architect can flip tables in the most unexpected ways to secure big victories over his enemies. Thus, this Plan B could very well be Rollins coming back to cash in his MITB contract at WWE SummerSlam.

#1. Seth Rollins still has a burning vendetta against CM Punk

A few weeks ago on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman did a promo with Gunther. The duo congratulated the Austrian for defeating Jey Uso and becoming the World Heavyweight Champion once again. The Ring General mocked The Visionary for making a trip to Saudi Arabia despite not having a match, only to return empty-handed.

In response, the two-time WWE Universal Champion said that his real objective at Night of Champions was to prevent CM Punk from beating John Cena. He doubled down on his commitment to not let The Second City Saint ever become a World Champion again.

Right now, CM Punk is the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship and will trade blows with Gunther at SummerSlam. Since The Straight Edge Superstar has the caliber to overcome The Ring General, there is a chance that Seth Rollins will interfere in their match.

Thus, he may storm the match and cash in his MITB contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins will be able to pull off yet another ‘heist of the century’ in New Jersey.

Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
