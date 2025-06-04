3 Signs 40-year-old WWE star will turn heel and join Seth Rollins’ faction at Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins has been dominating WWE RAW since his alliance with Paul Heyman shocked the world at WrestleMania. Since then, Rollins and Heyman have recruited powerhouses like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, stunning the WWE Universe with the massive faction both men have managed to create.

The faction is currently engaged in a bitter feud with CM Punk and Sami Zayn, with Jey Uso also getting involved. Among the three names, Sami Zayn seems to be dangerously close to snapping and turning heel to leave the fans shocked, potentially aligning with Seth Rollins and his faction.

There have been speculations of Zayn joining hands with Rollins since WrestleMania but things never ended up that way. However, with Zayn having a confused mindset lately, a heel turn might be featured at Money in the Bank, potentially helping Rollins win to align with him.

Let’s check out a few signs that hint at the former Intercontinental Champion’s heel turn.

#3. WWE teasing Sami Zayn's heel turn in backstage segments with Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has become a key part of Sami Zayn’s recent story arc, quietly playing mind games in the background. Over the past couple of months, WWE has aired multiple backstage segments on RAW where Kross has confronted the former Intercontinental Champion to abandon his way of working and think smarter.

On this week’s RAW as well, the mind games continued as Kross, once again, planted the idea that Zayn could become world champion if only he started thinking smartly. Confusion has often been noted on Zayn’s face during these segments, hinting at a potential heel turn that fans have long awaited.

Karrion Kross has been trying to manipulate Zayn like he did with Xavier Woods, which has been working quite well till now. The former NXT Champion has managed to plant seeds of a potential heel turn for Zayn, which might be the case in the next few weeks on the red brand.

#2. Seth Rollins offered him a world championship match

Long before their rivalry intensified, Seth Rollins gave a surprising offer to Sami Zayn. Right before Bron Breakker joined Seth Rollins’ faction, Sami Zayn tried to get involved and talk sense into The Visionary with the faction he was creating to take down the roster and turn the industry upside down with their dominance.

During this, Seth offered a very generous deal to the former Intercontinental Champion, which could have worked for everyone. Rollins asked Zayn to quit RAW and get off his path to destruction, and offered him a world championship match right after he moved to WWE SmackDown.

While Zayn could have accepted the offer to shock the world and get into the title picture on the blue brand, he didn’t. However, the offer still stays intact, which is a major hint of a potential heel turn for Zayn in the future.

#1. Falling short against Seth Rollins could force him to embrace his villainous side

History tends to repeat itself in WWE, and no one knows that better than Seth Rollins. Just as Rollins once betrayed The Shield by aligning with Triple H's Authority as "Plan B," Sami Zayn might follow same path soon.

Seth Rollins’ faction cost Zayn his opportunity to enter the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. With repetitive failures for Zayn against the trio, another potential failure could break him and force him to turn heel. This could be another way for the former Intercontinental Champion to pose his heel turn, which could end up being a massive shock for the WWE Universe.

Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the star next.

