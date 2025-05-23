3 Signs that Brock Lesnar is not coming back to WWE anytime soon

The return of Brock Lesnar to WWE is currently one of the most uncertain things in the pro wrestling industry. Fans of the Beast Incarnate truly want a final run for the veteran in the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, amidst this, a new look of the former World Heavyweight Champion emerged, showing him with long hair and a heavy beard. This look of Brock has sparked mixed reactions among the fans.

Despite all the hype surrounding his name, there are a few signs that suggest Brock's WWE return is not imminent. In this article, we will discuss those three signs that indicate that Lesnar will not be coming back to the sports entertainment juggernaut anytime soon.

#3. Brock Lesnar embraced his age with a new look

One of the latest signs is the new look of The Beast Incarnate, where Brock seems to have embraced his age. Usually, fans haven't seen the Suplex City Owner in looks like this, as he used to maintain his style according to his personality.

Meanwhile, after the latest look, it seems that Lesnar isn't returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut anytime soon. If there were any chance of his immediate comeback, he might be spotted with his former clean-shaven look or at least with his ponytail.

#2. He allegedly told a fan that he had retired

Back in April 2025, news emerged that shocked the WWE Universe. A fan disclosed that he allegedly had a conversation with Brock Lesnar. In this, the legendary star affirmed that he isn't returning to the company as he has retired.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding Lesnar's retirement, this alleged retirement may also indicate he won't be returning to WWE anytime soon.

#1. WWE is reportedly advised by the legal team not to bring him back

The Triple H creative regime may already have Brock Lesnar back in the company. However, according to reports, WWE's legal team advised against bringing back The Beast Incarnate.

This means that Brock will only return to the company when the Stamford-based promotion’s legal team gives him the green light. Therefore, this legal clearance seems like another hint that Brock Lesnar will not be coming back to WWE anytime soon, as reports circulated last July.

Since that time, there has been no legal authorization for the former Royal Rumble winner, meaning that Lesnar's return may not happen anytime soon.

