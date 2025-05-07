3 Signs Cody Rhodes’ WWE return is imminent

The WWE Universe was disappointed after Cody Rhodes lost his Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rhodes came close to winning but Travis Scott's sudden appearance midway through the match shocked everyone, transforming it into two-on-one action which led John Cena to clinch his record 17th world championship.
Rhodes has not been seen on WWE TV since losing at The Show of Shows. The fans are now left in limbo as to what’s in store for the star on SmackDown. Amidst all this, it seems that he has finally gotten some time off now, which is very well-deserved considering the past couple of years he has spent on TV as the face of the company.
WWE Backlash 2025 is on the horizon, and John Cena is set for his first title defense following his WrestleMania victory against one of his greatest rivals and one of the greatest stars to ever step in the squared circle, Randy Orton.
While Cody Rhodes has a chance to make his presence felt, his return date is still uncertain. However, there are a few signs signaling that The American Nightmare will return to the company very soon. Let’s check out the signs that tease Rhodes’ return shortly.
#3. Cody Rhodes is advertised for an upcoming episode of SmackDown
The American Nightmare has been the face of WWE for quite some time now, and his missing TV time without having an injury is a concern for the company. WWE has already advertised the former Undisputed WWE Champion for the May 16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which is a massive tease hinting at the star’s return.
While WWE might pull Rhodes from the show if the latter has no plans to return this soon, it is clear that the company has plans for him and will put him back on top as one of the biggest stars right when he returns to the squared circle.
#2. Featured on the front and center of the Money in the Bank poster
WWE Money In The Bank 2025 is set to emanate from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7, and the official poster for the premium live event has already been released. While the poster featured multiple names, the biggest name among them, appearing right in the center of the poster, is Cody Rhodes.
The American Nightmare is clearly going to be a part of the PLE, possibly as a participant in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, which is how WWE could be planning to bring him back on top for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. This could end up being the perfect storyline for Cody Rhodes’ comeback and is a massive hint that his return to the company is imminent.
#1. Redemption story
Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania XL to shock the WWE Universe and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare has been quite an incredible champion since then, before his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.
Following his loss, it is clear that a redemption story could be set in place for the massive name, to bring him back in contention among some of the greatest in the industry. A massive redemption storyline could give meaning to his future world title run and add excitement among fans for his future.
Time will tell what WWE has in store for The American Nightmare following his highly anticipated return.