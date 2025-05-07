3 Signs Cody Rhodes’ WWE return is imminent

The WWE Universe was disappointed after Cody Rhodes lost his Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rhodes came close to winning but Travis Scott's sudden appearance midway through the match shocked everyone, transforming it into two-on-one action which led John Cena to clinch his record 17th world championship.

Ad

Rhodes has not been seen on WWE TV since losing at The Show of Shows. The fans are now left in limbo as to what’s in store for the star on SmackDown. Amidst all this, it seems that he has finally gotten some time off now, which is very well-deserved considering the past couple of years he has spent on TV as the face of the company.

WWE Backlash 2025 is on the horizon, and John Cena is set for his first title defense following his WrestleMania victory against one of his greatest rivals and one of the greatest stars to ever step in the squared circle, Randy Orton.

Ad

Trending

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ad

While Cody Rhodes has a chance to make his presence felt, his return date is still uncertain. However, there are a few signs signaling that The American Nightmare will return to the company very soon. Let’s check out the signs that tease Rhodes’ return shortly.

#3. Cody Rhodes is advertised for an upcoming episode of SmackDown

The American Nightmare has been the face of WWE for quite some time now, and his missing TV time without having an injury is a concern for the company. WWE has already advertised the former Undisputed WWE Champion for the May 16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which is a massive tease hinting at the star’s return.

Ad

While WWE might pull Rhodes from the show if the latter has no plans to return this soon, it is clear that the company has plans for him and will put him back on top as one of the biggest stars right when he returns to the squared circle.

#2. Featured on the front and center of the Money in the Bank poster

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 is set to emanate from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7, and the official poster for the premium live event has already been released. While the poster featured multiple names, the biggest name among them, appearing right in the center of the poster, is Cody Rhodes.

Ad

The American Nightmare is clearly going to be a part of the PLE, possibly as a participant in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, which is how WWE could be planning to bring him back on top for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. This could end up being the perfect storyline for Cody Rhodes’ comeback and is a massive hint that his return to the company is imminent.

Ad

#1. Redemption story

Ad

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania XL to shock the WWE Universe and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare has been quite an incredible champion since then, before his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Following his loss, it is clear that a redemption story could be set in place for the massive name, to bring him back in contention among some of the greatest in the industry. A massive redemption storyline could give meaning to his future world title run and add excitement among fans for his future.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for The American Nightmare following his highly anticipated return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More