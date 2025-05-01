3 Signs that confirm Roman Reigns will never return to The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has been part of a couple of notable stables in WWE, with the most successful one being The Bloodline. Although the group's members have settled their differences after the initial fallout, it seems like The Tribal Chief has already concluded that chapter of his career.

Roman Reigns reunited with The OG Bloodline, consisting of The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman, in the latter part of 2024 to tackle Solo Sikoa's group. The Tribal Chief and Co. were successful at Survivor Series: WarGames, but they have since gone their separate ways.

From the looks of it, The Head of the Table is focused on his solo career now. In this list, we will look at the signs that confirm Roman Reigns won't return to The Bloodline.

#3. Roman Reigns wasn't part of the brief OG Bloodline reunion on RAW

On the RAW after WrestleMania, Jey Uso celebrated his massive World Heavyweight Championship win against Gunther. Not long after, Sami Zayn came out to congratulate Jey. Jimmy Uso was also part of the reunion.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns was backstage on RAW that night, but he didn't appear to celebrate with his cousin. Hence, he might be looking to distance himself from the group to re-establish himself as a solo star.

#2. Roman Reigns no longer has Paul Heyman as his Wiseman

Paul Heyman may not be an in-ring superstar, but he played an integral part in The Bloodline. He kept the group in check and ensured it was always on top. When the faction initially reunited without him, things weren't going smoothly. The OG Bloodline even lost to Sikoa's group in Heyman's absence.

The stable's members were on the same page again when Heyman returned before Survivor Series. The Wiseman has now aligned with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW, leaving The Tribal Chief alone. Since Reigns no longer has his Special Counsel, he might not be interested in reuniting with the group.

#1. The rest of The Bloodline members have changed

A lot has happened with The Bloodline since it was officially formed in 2021. The lineup has changed several times, and the stable has won and lost many titles. The group's members have also undergone several changes as individuals.

Jey Uso, who used to be the Right Hand Man of Reigns, is now the World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Sami and Jimmy have also been involved in several interesting storylines in the past couple of years. Reigns and his allies have grown out of The Bloodline and adopted new characters. Hence, the OTC might not go back to the faction again.

