Jey Uso cemented his "legitimacy" by tapping Gunther out at WrestleMania 41, veteran explains

"Main Event" Jey Uso reached WWE's mountaintop at WrestleMania 41 when he made Gunther tap out to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. While the finish wasn't popular with some fans, a longtime wrestling veteran explained why it cemented Jey's legitimacy.
After a back-and-forth, hard-hitting match to open Night One of WrestleMania 41, Jey hit a trio of Uso Splashes before locking the Sleeper on The Ring General, who immediately tapped out. It was a feel-good moment for The Yeet Master, but some members of the WWE Universe preferred if Gunther wasn't submitted.
In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, former TNA president Scott D'Amore explained why Jey Uso making Gunther tap out was a good decision.
"Gunther has been booked extremely strong through his entire run there. Jey is an organic babyface. It's that Bryan Danielson, it's that Joe Hendry, and I really think that Jey needed that win and that tap out. It really kind of cements the legitimacy of it. He got Gunther to blink in that in ring on TV there a couple weeks ago. He showed that he had no fear, and we saw really for the first time some real cracks in the armor of Gunther. I liked it. It's different. I think that in 2025, tap outs are a completely acceptable finish to matches. I think when used right, they add to matches," D'Amore said. [From 11:22 - 12:10]
Jey Uso celebrated his win on WWE RAW and was joined by Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso. Gunther, on the other hand, took out his frustrations on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, who was choked out by the former World Heavyweight Champion.
Seth Rollins compares Jey Uso to Super Bowl Champion
Speaking on Good Morning Football last month, Seth Rollins was a special analyst and was asked to compare NFL players to WWE Superstars. Rollins thought that Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was "Main Event" Jey Uso.
Barkley left the New York Giants to join the Eagles and blossomed into one of the best players in the NFL en route to winning the Super Bowl. Similarly, Jey broke out of The Bloodline to become his own man.
Rollins knew what he was talking about because, just like Barkley, Jey won a title after leaving a team or group.