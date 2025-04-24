Jey Uso cemented his "legitimacy" by tapping Gunther out at WrestleMania 41, veteran explains

"Main Event" Jey Uso reached WWE's mountaintop at WrestleMania 41 when he made Gunther tap out to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. While the finish wasn't popular with some fans, a longtime wrestling veteran explained why it cemented Jey's legitimacy.

Ad

After a back-and-forth, hard-hitting match to open Night One of WrestleMania 41, Jey hit a trio of Uso Splashes before locking the Sleeper on The Ring General, who immediately tapped out. It was a feel-good moment for The Yeet Master, but some members of the WWE Universe preferred if Gunther wasn't submitted.

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, former TNA president Scott D'Amore explained why Jey Uso making Gunther tap out was a good decision.

Ad

Trending

"Gunther has been booked extremely strong through his entire run there. Jey is an organic babyface. It's that Bryan Danielson, it's that Joe Hendry, and I really think that Jey needed that win and that tap out. It really kind of cements the legitimacy of it. He got Gunther to blink in that in ring on TV there a couple weeks ago. He showed that he had no fear, and we saw really for the first time some real cracks in the armor of Gunther. I liked it. It's different. I think that in 2025, tap outs are a completely acceptable finish to matches. I think when used right, they add to matches," D'Amore said. [From 11:22 - 12:10]

Ad

Ad

Jey Uso celebrated his win on WWE RAW and was joined by Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso. Gunther, on the other hand, took out his frustrations on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, who was choked out by the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins compares Jey Uso to Super Bowl Champion

Speaking on Good Morning Football last month, Seth Rollins was a special analyst and was asked to compare NFL players to WWE Superstars. Rollins thought that Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was "Main Event" Jey Uso.

Ad

Barkley left the New York Giants to join the Eagles and blossomed into one of the best players in the NFL en route to winning the Super Bowl. Similarly, Jey broke out of The Bloodline to become his own man.

Expand Tweet

Rollins knew what he was talking about because, just like Barkley, Jey won a title after leaving a team or group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More