3 Decisions Solo Sikoa could make to save his Bloodline

It's safe to say that Solo Sikoa's Bloodline has a lot of work to do to regain the power it once had in WWE. However, there are still some avenues he can pursue in hopes of revitalizing the group he formed last year.

Solo Sikoa formed a new version of The Bloodline last year after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He added Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa to the group and removed Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman.

However, The Samoan Werewolf emerged out of Solo's shadows after Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut. Despite the tension between Solo and Jacob in recent months, there may still be hope for the group to return to its former glory.

In this list, we will look at three decisions Solo Sikoa can make to revitalize his Bloodline in WWE:

#3. Solo Sikoa can name Jacob Fatu as the new leader

As mentioned above, there has been tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the past few months. After The Street Champion lost to Roman earlier this year, he went away for a while, leading to The Tribal Wolf calling the shots in his absence. The Samoan Werewolf also had fewer restraints placed on him, leading to him winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Seeing that Jacob, the only champion in the group, has established his dominance on the roster, Solo can decide to make Fatu the new leader in hopes that his individual success can resonate with the faction.

#2. Solo Sikoa can add new faces to his Bloodline

Expand Tweet

At the moment, the new Bloodline consists of The Tongans, Jacob, and Solo. However, Tama and Tonga are currently out of action due to their respective injuries. Their absence is a good opportunity for Solo to add new names to the group.

It has been reported that Hikuleo, son of Haku and a relative of The Tongans, signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year, as did Lance Anoa'i. With the former North American Champion's group missing two members, it can be a good time to finally introduce these two new names.

#1. Solo Sikoa can attempt to rekindle his relationship with Roman Reigns

Roman and Solo have not crossed paths since their Tribal Combat in January 2025. Although this doesn't mean they have forgiven each other, time can heal wounds.

Solo can see that Roman has a big problem on his hands, thanks to the newly formed alliance of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. Sikoa can offer to fix things with the OTC and, in return, let the 39-year-old lead his Bloodline.

