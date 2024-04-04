3 Signs Damian Priest will win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL

Damian Priest has been WWE's Mr. Money In The Bank for over nine months. Since winning the iconic contract in July 2023, The Judgment Day's Punishment has had multiple attempts to cash in the briefcase thwarted before execution. He missed even more cash-in opportunities when Seth Rollins was highly vulnerable, much to the audience's annoyance.

Time is running out for The Archer of Infamy to capitalize on this opportunity of a lifetime, but WrestleMania XL could be his moment. In recent weeks, a few subtle hints have pointed towards Priest cashing in at Lincoln Financial Field, especially in the World Heavyweight Championship match. Not only that, but these indications suggest he will leave Philadelphia with the title around his waist.

Here are three signs that Damian Priest will win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL

#3: CM Punk and The Bloodline's potential interferences could leave a gaping hole for Damian Priest to exploit at WWE WrestleMania XL

Expand Tweet

One of Drew McIntyre's main gripes with Seth Rollins throughout their WrestleMania feud has been that the latter's focus is divided. This is a valid point, with The Visionary pulling double duty in Philadelphia against McIntyre and The Bloodline. However, The Scottish Warrior seems to have a giant blind spot towards an obsession of his own that's splitting his focus: CM Punk.

The Second City Saint will be on commentary for the World Heavyweight Championship match, giving him every opportunity to interfere during or after. Then, the minor issue of The Bloodline potentially costs Rollins the clash. Both of these scenarios are likely to happen, leaving Damian Priest a clear path to cashing in and walking out a world champion.

#2: Damian Priest's tease on the March 25 episode of WWE RAW could be WrestleMania foreshadowing

Expand Tweet

On The Road To WrestleMania XL, WWE has continually teased slight tensions within The Judgment Day. Several losses have dampened group morale, while its members have seemingly focused on individual pursuits. Rhea Ripley has her hands full with Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio is involved with Andrade El Idolo Legado Del Fantasma, and Finn Balor is mentoring JD McDonagh.

What about Damian Priest? The Archer of Infamy has grown increasingly disgruntled with the group, visibly setting his sights on greater pursuits. On the March 26, 2024, episode of RAW, he mentioned WrestleMania XL being important for Judgment Day as a group AND individuals, raising many eyebrows, including Rhea Ripley's.

With time running out to cash in, could The Show of Shows be Priest's time? Was The Punishment foreshadowing his finest hour? It's quite likely since Triple H and Co. rarely throw around such hints without a planned payoff.

#1: WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 being in Scotland could be a WrestleMania XL blessing for Damian Priest

Expand Tweet

WWE kicked off WrestleMania XL week with a blockbuster announcement regarding the return of the Clash At The Castle PLE. The event's second edition was announced to be taking place in Drew McIntyre's home country of Scotland, immediately getting fans speculating about his role on the show.

Most in the audience saw it as a sign that The Scottish Warrior would dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL and walk into Glasgow as World Heavyweight Champion. However, an alternate theory has surfaced, arguably making as much sense, if not more. Damian Priest could cash in at Lincoln Financial Field, facing McIntyre at the OVO Hydro Arena, where the latter finally gets his moment in his home country.

Should Priest cash in after The Scottish Warrior dethrones Rollins, that'll make for two unforgettable 'Mania moments and a huge "hometown" pop! It will also save WWE from "wasting" the MITB contract for a second year.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE