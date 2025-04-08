3 signs Dominik Mysterio will turn babyface in WWE soon

Dominik Mysterio is arguably WWE's biggest heel in recent history and it has worked well in his favor. He plays the character well and has managed to step out of his father, Rey Mysterio's, shadow. However, this role might be something he won't play for long.
Dominik Mysterio turned heel at the 2022 Clash at the Castle where he betrayed Rey and Edge (aka Cope in AEW) and joined The Judgment Day. Although the group experienced several lineup changes over the past year, he remains a loyal and vital member. However, some tensions with his fellow groupmates might make him change his WWE character soon.
In this list, we will look at three signs Dominik Mysterio will turn babyface in WWE soon.
#3. Finn Balor might be taking Dominik Mysterio's spot as a top heel
Finn Balor has been pursuing the Intercontinental Championship on RAW lately. The title is held by Bron Breakker, and Penta and Dominik also got caught in the crossfire. Interestingly, The Prince's actions show that he will do anything to get the gold.
Mysterio has seemingly only gotten involved in the IC title picture to help Finn get closer to it, but it's Balor who got mad at Dom's attempts to help him and even got involved in matches not related to him. From the looks of it, he is becoming more and more of a heel than Dom.
#2. Dominik Mysterio had an impressive match against Penta
Dominik was in action this week on RAW against Penta, a superstar he has been crossing paths with these past few weeks. Interestingly, his performance in his recent match was different from the usual heels.
Mysterio had a clean match and was motivated during the bout, unlike most heels who would use dirty tactics and won't participate actively in hopes to simply tire out their opponent.
#1. Fans are starting to cheer Dominik Mysterio
One of the things that makes Dominik a top heel in WWE is how the crowd responds to him. On multiple occasions, he couldn't be heard during his promos in front of a live crowd due to their boos. However, he received a different response recently.
During the match with Penta, it was noticeable that he received a lot more cheers than before. Although some in the crowd also booed him, the positive response he received might indicate that he is beginning to be booked as a babyface.