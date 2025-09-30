3 Signs IYO SKY will turn on Rhea Ripley despite what happened on WWE RAW

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will team up to square off against the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) at Crown Jewel PLE on October 11, 2025. SKY and Ripley had another brush with Asuka and Kairi on Monday Night RAW tonight, where the heel duo once again laid a vicious attack on SKY and Ripley. However, Rhea Ripley has expressed her apprehension about whether she can trust IYO. She told this straight to her face, but SKY said that she can trust her. Still, it certainly won't be easy for The Eradicator.In this listicle, we will list three signs that SKY can turn on Rhea Ripley in WWE.#3 IYO SKY still loves her familyIYO SKY won't be able to go full throttle against her friends, Kairi Sane and Asuka, because she has spent a significant part of her wrestling career alongside them. They are basically from the same clan. Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, doesn't have the same roots with SKY, the way the Kabuki Warriors do. IYO SKY had a hard time on Monday Night RAW to decide between her soulmates, Asuka and Kairi Sane, and her friend, Rhea Ripley. While Rhea kept reminding her of how the Kabuki Warriors can't be trusted after what they did to her last week, a dejected SKY was still not willing to turn her back on her mates. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter SKY told Rhea that they would be against Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel, Rhea told SKY that she might have a hard time inside the ring going against Asuka and Sane since she considered them family. However, SKY said that she will do it. It will be interesting to see how she manages it.#2 Hesitant to fight themAnother sign that IYO SKY can turn on Rhea Ripley is that she is hesitant to fight off her friends, Asuka and Kairi, despite what they did to her last week on RAW. In fact, things hadn't been going well between SKY and Asuka for the past few weeks, and last week, it just spilled out. Still, IYO SKY wants to mend things with her friends. Instead, what can happen is that SKY can secretly work out a deal with the Kabuki Warriors and turn on Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel, shocking the fans. #1 Asuka offered her to fall in line (apologise)Asuka might have attacked SKY last week, but she has kept the doors open for her to return to the Kabuki Warriors' fold. Asuka has said that she can still be friends with SKY if the latter apologizes. But for Rhea, she said that it's too late.This is another sign that SKY isn't going to be at odds with Asuka and Kairi Sane for long. Sooner or later, she is going to ally herself with her friends. Moreover, it's not that she hasn't been a heel in the past. She, along with Kabuki Warriors, was part of the now-defunct group, Damage CTRL. Her loyalty lies more with her Asuka and Sane rather than with Ripley. So, the former Women's World Champion might turn on The Eradicator, and that might also happen at Crown Jewel PLE. It remains to be seen how the entire match turns out.