3 Signs OG Bloodline reunion is in the works ahead of WWE Backlash 2025

After having an earth-shaking WrestleMania 41, WWE is heading towards the 2025 Backlash Premium Live event. This show is set to emanate live on May 10, 2025, from Enterprise Centre, St. Louis, MO. During the RAW after 'Mania, fans witnessed an unexpected alliance of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins.

This happened when the former Intercontinental Champion joined forces with Rollins and Heyman and laid down Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The development has also sparked the chances of an OG Bloodline reunion, which is seemingly in work already ahead of Backlash 2025.

In this article, we will be looking at the potential signs for OG Bloodline reunion in WWE.

#3. Roman Reigns is all alone once again

One of the major signs that implies the OG Bloodline reunion is already in the works is that the Original Tribal Chief is all alone once again. The last time The Usos and Sami Zayn came forward to aid Reigns was when he was alone against The New Bloodline, leading to a WarGames match last year.

After being betrayed by Paul Heyman, a similar situation has arisen for Roman, and he has no one on his side to tackle Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's new alliance. So, it seems like fans might soon witness another OG Bloodline reunion when they could aid Roman again, similar to last year's Survivor Series.

#2. Seth Rollins' new alliance

Another sign of an OG Bloodline reunion is the formation of a new faction by Seth Rollins. Paul Heyman aligned with The Visionary at WrestleMania 41, and on the RAW after 'Mania, Bron Breakker was the newest addition to it. So, with the former World Heavyweight Champion already having the numbers advantage on his side, Roman can't tackle them alone.

The new alliance of Seth Rollins is certain to target Reigns and Punk. Hence, due to the disadvantage in the numbers game, it appears like a potential sign for an OG Bloodline reunion to back up the OTC.

#1. The Usos & Sami Zayn already reunited on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

During WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41, fans witnessed the reunion of The Usos and Sami Zayn. This happened when The Honorary Uce came out and joined The YEET Master and celebrated his first World Heavyweight Championship win. Soon after, Jimmy Uso also walked out, and all three of them celebrated along with the WWE Universe.

Besides The Wiseman, the OG Bloodline only consisted of Roman, Sami, and The Usos. So, with The Usos and Zayn already reunited on WWE RAW after WrestleMania, this seems like a great sign for the OG Bloodline reunion in WWE ahead of Backlash 2025.

