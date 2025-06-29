3 Signs Roman Reigns will not compete at WWE SummerSlam this year

Night of Champions 2025 concluded with a thrilling main event, and now the WWE Universe sets eyes on the next big premium live event, the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, which will emanate from MetLife Stadium on August 2 and 3.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of former WWE Champion Roman Reigns, as he is rumored to come back and compete at the Biggest Party of the Summer, having been absent from television since RAW after WrestleMania 41. He was attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

However, breaking the trend, this listicle looks at three points why Roman Reigns may not compete at SummerSlam 2025 despite the massive hype:

#3. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk could be booked instead

WWE Night of Champions 2025 saw Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, try to cash in his briefcase in CM Punk's final bout against John Cena.

While Cena’s veteran instinct helped him retain his title, Rollins ruined Punk's momentum by costing the Best in the World his title match. Their rivalry is at its peak, and it only makes sense for these two to meet inside the squared circle to settle their beef.

Punk and Rollins could lock horns at SummerSlam 2025 following the events in Riyadh, despite the OTC's rumored return.

Reigns' returning to face The Visionary would make no sense since the company has already been raising the heat between Punk and Rollins. Moreover, Roman facing Bronson Reed or Bron Breakker in singles would make him look like a secondary star next to CM Punk and Seth, which the company seemingly won’t book.

#2. Reigns’ upcoming Hollywood project

Roman Reigns is arguably one of the GOATs of his generation and has achieved almost everything that a superstar could in their career.

Now, Reigns is looking ahead to the next chapter of his life as he is slowly transitioning towards Hollywood. He is officially a part of the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie and will play Akuma. The filming is expected to start in August.

This may force Roman Reigns to stay out of action. Rather, he could make a surprise return at SummerSlam itself and could help Seth Rollins’ potential opponent, CM Punk, or LA Knight.

#3. WWE wasted a perfect spot

WWE Night of Champions 2025 could have been the perfect spot for Roman Reigns to return and ruin Seth Rollins’ cash-in while also laying the foundation for their singles match at SummerSlam 2025.

Instead, the Stamford-based promotion built the Punk and Rollins saga further, removing Reigns from the equation, hinting that his hiatus might extend further.

