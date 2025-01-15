3 signs Roman Reigns will NOT win the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The 2025 Royal Rumble is WWE's next massive Premium Live Event. The big show is set to take place in a matter of weeks, as it will air live from Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1st.

Multiple matches are scheduled for the show. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will have a Ladder Match and there are two Royal Rumble Matches. One will feature 30 men competing and the other will feature 30 women clashing.

As far as the Men's Royal Rumble Match goes, the bout looks stacked beyond belief. John Cena, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk have already declared they will enter the bout.

Many naturally assume that Roman Reigns will be the victor. He is often the most pushed star in World Wrestling Entertainment, so it is a reasonable assumption. Still, he shouldn't and likely won't win the bout. This article will look at several reasons why The OTC won't win the Men's Roya Rumble Match.

Below are three signs Roman Reigns will not win the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Match.

#3. Drew McIntyre is gunning for The Tribal Chief

The first indicator that Roman Reigns won't win the Men's Royal Rumble Match to headline WWE WrestleMania has to do with a story beginning to brew. Roman is seemingly set to feud with Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns aren't strangers. They feuded together a few years ago back when Reigns was the Undisputed WWE Champion and the top heel in the company. Roman and The Bloodline made Drew's life miserable and he hasn't forgotten.

Fast forward to 2025 and Drew is a self-proclaimed Bloodline hunter. He has already attempted to or successfully beat up Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso. He has since made it clear he will not allow Roman Reigns to win the world title again.

Drew's promise is a clear sign that Roman won't win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. McIntyre will stop his chances by any means necessary, which will then likely lead to the two clashing at an event such as Elimination Chamber.

#2. He has won the Royal Rumble Match already

The Royal Rumble Match is one of the most prestigious in history. Nearing 40 years of history, the bout has featured some of WWE's greatest stars. The very best of the best have even won the bout.

The likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bret Hart, and even Roman Reigns have won the coveted WWE match in the past. That, however, is a clear sign as to why Roman might not win this year.

While there have been repeat winners in the past, it isn't super common, especially two years in a row. Cody Rhodes is a repeat winner and won last year. Roman has won once before, in 2015, which means that it would be two years in a row of repeat winners and that feels like a mistake. To keep things fresh, Roman shouldn't and likely won't win.

#1. Roman Reigns already has a rumored WWE WrestleMania match

The final sign that Roman Reigns won't win the Men's Royal Rumble Match at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble comes down to WrestleMania plans. It simply wouldn't make sense for The OTC to win the bout unless he's in a world title match.

Heading into WrestleMania season, many believed that The Tribal Chief would fight The Rock at The Show of Shows. Now, however, fans aren't sure if The Rock will appear. Instead, many now think Roman and CM Punk will go at it in some epic WrestleMania main event.

If he isn't facing Cody Rhodes or Gunther, or whoever dethrones either man before WrestleMania, then there is no point for Roman to win the Royal Rumble. Instead, both he and CM Punk losing would be a far more likely and obvious outcome.

