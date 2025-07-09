3 Signs Seth Rollins will cash in his WWE Money in the Bank contract at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, has been making headlines with the incredible storylines he has engaged in with his faction. With Rollins now having a long list of enemies trying to take him down and cost him every opportunity he gets to cash in his MITB contract, it is becoming harder for The Visionary to secure a world title victory with every passing week.

Rollins is set for action this weekend when he locks horns against LA Knight for the first time in a singles match, in which fans can expect a lot of interferences. While Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are expected to make their presence felt, the likes of Penta and CM Punk and a potential Roman Reigns return could end up being a nightmare for Seth Rollins.

However, even if Rollins loses against Knight, he might not walk out of the arena in utter disappointment. The main event of the show is likely to be Goldberg challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. This could be an opportunity for Rollins to use his contract and cash in during or after the match to take down a bruised-up star and walk out of Atlanta, Georgia, with the gold.

Let’s check out a few signs that suggest Rollins might cash in at the event.

#3. Seth Rollins teased a feud with Gunther last week

Seth Rollins and Gunther came face-to-face last week on the red brand when The Visionary teased a feud between the two in the future. While the segment ended up with CM Punk interfering in an attempt to take down Rollins, WWE managed to sow the seeds for a potential feud.

With a storyline with Gunther potentially in place, the best way to make things right would be Rollins cashing in the contract at Saturday Night’s Main Event and picking a pinfall victory against The Ring General to become the new champion. This would be the perfect way for the company to kick off a feud between both top men in time for SummerSlam.

#2. John Cena still being a heel

With the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena having one of the best runs of his entire career as a heel, there isn't much of a chance that a face turn would be seen anytime soon. Seth Rollins cashing in on the top heel of the company wouldn't make much sense in the current storylines either.

Cena losing the title would further hurt his character, which could end up affecting his momentum and a potential feud with other stars for the title. This could be a reason Rollins would not wait for an opportunity to cash in on Cena and rather make headlines with a cash-in on the World Heavyweight Title.

#1. Goldberg jumped the line to get a title shot; a cash-in will happen if he wins the title

The WWE Hall of Famer returned out of the blue to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. With the match between both men being announced as Goldberg’s final match, a loss doesn’t make much sense. However, with the also title involved, Da Man winning won’t make much sense either.

This is the biggest sign that Seth Rollins might make his presence felt during the show. Goldberg could pick up a clean victory against Gunther to become the new world champion. However, this could be followed almost instantaneously by Rollins & Co. unleashing an attack on him, and The Visionary cashing in to become the new champion. This could be the perfect way to tie up the knots in a potentially messy situation.

Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for Seth Rollins’ MITB cash-in.

