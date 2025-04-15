3 Signs Seth Rollins will turn heel at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41 against CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match. While all three of these wrestlers will be entering the match with pure rage to destroy each other, The Architect could be the most vicious one of the trio in Las Vegas.

Here are three signs that indicate that The Visionary will turn their heel at the Show of Shows.

#3 Seth Rollins thinks he is the righteous wrestler who will save WWE

This week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins interrupted an in-ring segment between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The Revolutionary tried to increase the divide between the two by stating that the Hall of Famer abandoned The OTC by choice, not compulsion.

The Architect also highlighted that the former Undisputed WWE Champion was now realizing that someone like CM Punk can’t be allowed to win, especially when, as Rollins mentioned, the winner of this Triple Threat match would define the pro wrestling business globally.

Interestingly, The Visionary noted that Reigns wasn’t fit to be the winner either. Not with his limited schedule in the company and showing up only when he felt it was convenient for him. Thus, the former World Heavyweight Champion said he is the only one whose win can save both WWE and pro wrestling from dying.

Seth Rollins had a similar ideology following the 2019 Survivor Series when he became the Monday Night Messiah. Now, it seems he could be applying the philosophy on an even bigger scale and using violence to ‘correct’ the roster and make it worthy.

#2 WWE borrowed a page from Seth Rollins’ first-ever heel turn

The Shield was one of WWE’s most successful and followed factions in history. The trio of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose had taken the company’s roster by storm back in 2012-2014, winning titles and destroying legends. However, The Architect of the faction, Rollins, sided with Triple H and betrayed his teammates. The echo of the classic chair shot still rings in the ears of several fans.

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Visionary attacked The Head of the Table with a chair shot to the back again. He then landed a Curb Stomp to plant the faces of both Reigns and CM Punk on the canvas, standing tall with the steel chair as the episode ended.

The chair shot could easily be the sign that the highly strategic, calculating, and focused Rollins was making a comeback. Moreover, The Visionary’s outfit resembled the tactical gear of The Shield. Thus, The Revolutionary could be turning heel once again at WrestleMania.

#1 Seth Rollins has become obsessed with vengeance

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk have been carrying sheer hatred for each other for several years. However, The Architect is emerging as the most hateful one among the trio and is obsessed with vengeance. This thought process got him on the wrong side of Cody Rhodes ahead of the 2025 Elimination Chamber, which gave Rollins a reality check that he wasn’t void of his sins.

Before that, even Sami Zayn pointed out that the hatred in the heart of The Revolutionary was changing him. The former two-time Universal Champion’s frustrations also manifested at the Royal Rumble, where he crushed Reigns, and at the Elimination Chamber, where he stole Punk’s chance to challenge The American Nightmare in Las Vegas.

Lastly, Seth Rollins was seething with rage when The Second City Saint got the chance to headline ‘Mania. He didn’t care that he was also in the main event for Night One and only wanted Punk not to get to fulfill his dream. Thus, there is a high chance that The Visionary would turn heel once again at the Show of Shows. It would be interesting to see who wins the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

