3 signs about Solo Sikoa's future following SmackDown

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown featured intense segments within The Bloodline. The show opened with the Tribal Court segment, culminating in Roman Reigns delivering a low blow to Jey Uso. Jimmy Uso retaliated by attacking The Tribal Chief, but Solo Sikoa came to his rescue. The Enforcer then executed a Samoan Spike on Jimmy.

Following this, both Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns continued their assault, resulting in Jimmy being taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, Jey Uso returned to Madison Square Garden and confronted The Tribal Chief in the main event. He attacked Solo Sikoa and Reigns, but the Tribal Chief managed to escape while Jey continued to unleash his fury on Sikoa.

After this, he issued a challenge to Reigns for a match at SummerSlam 2023. With Reigns expected to face Jey Uso in a singles bout, the future of Sikoa on the road to the Biggest Party of the Summer remains uncertain. Additionally, there are a few signs that hint at Sikoa's future.

That said, let's discuss the three signs about The Bloodline Enforcer's future following the latest edition of the Blue brand.

#3. Is Solo Sikoa the next Tribal Chief?

Solo and Reigns destroyed Usos on SmackDown.

During the red-hot opening of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa hinted at his desire to become the next Tribal Chief in The Bloodline. After rescuing Reigns from Jimmy, the Bloodline Enforcer hesitated momentarily while choosing between Garland and The Tribal Chief. Ultimately, Roman regained his footing and took back the "Ula Fala," the red necklace, from him.

This clearly indicates that Solo will eventually want to position himself as the next leader of The Bloodline. However, this is not the first time such a tease has occurred. Before Money in the Bank on SmackDown, The Usos also indicated their support for Sikoa as the next Chief, but Roman dismissed it with laughter and ignored the suggestion.

It seems to be only a matter of time before The Bloodline Enforcer turns against The Undisputed Champion himself.

#2. Solo Sikoa getting ready for singles run

Solo Sikoa is a former NXT North American Champion

As Reigns is now engaged in a single match with Jey Uso, this paves the way for the singles career of the Bloodline Enforcer. Since his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle 2022, Sikoa has primarily been involved in the Bloodline Saga and has not had a dedicated singles storyline in the company.

However, this presents an opportunity for the company to showcase Sikoa as a singles superstar. He may likely face Jimmy Uso upon his return from the hospital. Providing the Street Champion with a solo run will allow him to establish himself as a future singles star.

Many fans also speculate that a future match between Sikoa and Roman Reigns is a possibility.

#1. Solo Sikoa betrays Roman Reigns soon

Jey Uso destroyed Sikoa during the ending moments of SmackDown

For the past few weeks, there have been several hints of a potential betrayal from Sikoa against The Tribal Chief. The most recent occurrence was on the latest episode of the blue brand, where Roman Reigns left his Bloodline Enforcer alone in the ring to be attacked by Jey Uso.

This could be seen as a potential reason for future tensions and cracks between Solo and Reigns.

As the feud between Jey and Roman continues, there will likely be more hints and foreshadowing of Sikoa's potential betrayal. It will be intriguing to see how this storyline unfolds and how long Solo will continue to rescue The Tribal Chief.

