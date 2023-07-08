Roman Reigns seemingly declares 37-year-old star as the next Tribal Chief before launching brutal assault on SmackDown

We witnessed nearly 40 minutes of drama as Roman Reigns took matters in his own hands in the Tribal Court segment. While the intention was to put him on trial for his "crimes", he ended it on his own terms. But he almost named a new Tribal Chief before launching a brutal assault.

As you may know, it was The Usos who hosted The Tribal Court to put their cousin Roman Reigns on trial and it was first Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman who came out. Things changed when The Tribal Chief came out himself, and that was when The Usos presented him with Exhibit A.

Exhibit A, as you can see in the video below, essentially featured Roman Reigns in his worst moments being as tyrannical as he possibly can:

This seemed to break Reigns down, who simply said that he was done and couldn't take it anymore. He went as far as taking off the sacred garland that he has often worn to represent his Samoan heritage. He threw the Universal title to the ground as well.

While he put the garland around Jey Uso to signal that the 37-year-old is the new Tribal Chief, he did his classic bait-and-switch tactic by hitting him with a big low blow.

Jimmy Uso tried to come to his brother's aid but Solo Sikoa prevented it and he and Reigns both launched a brutal assault on the brothers - sending Jimmy to an ambulance.

It was brutal.

