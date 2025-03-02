3 Signs that suggest Naomi wasn’t Jade Cargill’s real attacker in WWE

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill demolished Naomi as soon as she made her highly anticipated return at Elimination Chamber. The attack looked like The Storm’s redemption against her mystery assailant.

But there is a chance that The Glow may not be her real attacker, and here are three signs that show Cargill got the wrong woman.

#3. Bianca Belair got ready to fight as soon as Jade Cargill arrived

Jade Cargill’s entry into the Rogers Centre was met with a loud pop from the WWE Universe. Inside the ring, however, Bianca Belair could be seen getting uneasy. While a clueless Naomi looked on at what was happening, The EST of WWE took off her jacket to get ready to brawl despite being locked inside her Elimination Chamber pod.

This could be a sign that Belair knew why The Storm had arrived and she needed to be ready to fight her. Thus, Bianca Belair could have been involved in the attack.

#2. Bianca Belair was more concerned about Naomi than Cargill

As soon as Jade Cargill started her onslaught on Naomi, the EST of WWE was seen struggling inside her pod to get out. However, instead of demanding reasons from Cargill for her actions, Belair was visibly uncomfortable witnessing the punishment her partner was receiving.

This is another indicator that Bianca Belair knew exactly what was going on and couldn’t bear seeing The Glow paying for her actions. Even after The Storm was done with her beatdown, Belair made no attempt to speak to her. Thus, there is a chance that Belair knew that Cargill was sending her a message.

#1. Liv Morgan’s fearful reaction signals her involvement

Former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was seen spiraling with fear when she saw Jade Cargill march to the ring. Looking her in the eye, The Judgment Day member said that it wasn’t her. In response, however, The Storm said that she knew it was her.

Notably, Nick Aldis recently revealed footage showing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez near the parking lot area where Cargill was attacked. Thus, they could have been the real attackers of The Storm.

However, they could have been working for Bianca Belair, who was fighting a Triple Threat match in the Women’s US Championship tournament against Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport at the time.

This acted as the perfect alibi for the former three-time WWE Women’s Champion. However, Jade Cargill probably knows what’s going on, and she might have chosen to spare the hired guns and gone after Naomi to make a statement. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former tag team partners.

