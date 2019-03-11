3 signs that Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE and 2 signs that he isn't

Dean Ambrose leaving WWE has created quite the buzz around him, perhaps the most since he turned heel and his WWE return. If you're out of the loop, the story is that Dean Ambrose's WWE contract expires right after WrestleMania 35, and he refused to re-sign with the company, putting an end to his extensive tenure with the company.

Naturally, the news came as quite some shock to fans, who were in disbelief primarily because he was always one of the focal points of the company, and consistently one of the top five most pushed stars as well.

The rumour is frustration in creative direction, which is no coincidence that it all happened soon after his disastrous storyline with Seth Rollins came to an end. With many fans extremely confused as to whether it's a work or a shoot, we reveal a few indications on both sides of the coin.

Whether he truly is leaving or not, we'll find out soon after WrestleMania.

#3. He is leaving - The genuine emotions at the end of the Shield match

As performers, WWE superstars always showcase the emotions of how their characters feel at the moment. However, there are certain times when you can catch genuine emotion in a moment, and that alone is enough to tell the whole story.

After their triumphant victory in the main event of Fastlane, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose hugged it out for a long time, clearly indicating that when WWE advertised the match as The Shield's last, they meant it.

If it was the last time, then it truly was a great one. They relived a lot of nostalgic moments in the match, and they used classic Shield tactics to beat their rivals. This may very well be the end of The Shield.

