5 things WWE told us after Fastlane 2019

Fastlane is officially over, which means that the final major stop on the road to WrestleMania has finished. With less than a month to go, it's surreal that we're already just a month away from the grandest stage of them all.

The card was quite a good one, and though we didn't see any title changes, that was definitely the right call from WWE. All the champions were made to look strong, and whoever walked into Fastlane as champion will seemingly head into WrestleMania as one too.

From start to finish, the card was thoroughly entertaining with all sorts of twists and turns. With less than one month to go, we now have quite a clear picture of what's to come at WrestleMania 35. We learned quite a bit about what lies ahead of us in the PPV, and here is what WWE told us, the fans, after the great show.

#5. Dean Ambrose leaving WWE isn't a work

This one is a bitter pill to swallow for a lot of WWE fans. They were unsure what to think when WWE announced that Dean Ambrose wouldn't be renewing his contract with WWE. WWE even started acknowledging the fact on television, making many believe that Ambrose was, in fact, staying.

But this match had a certain feel about it. It really felt like The Shield's last stand. With the embrace at the end after the match, it now seems clear that he is indeed leaving WWE. That had genuine emotion to it, and if it is truly the end of The Sheild, it's a sad moment.

We have to say goodbye to one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. They truly changed the landscape of WWE, and all three were destined to be great singles stars. Hopefully, Ambrose is happy after his WWE run.

