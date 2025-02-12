3 Signs The Shield 2.0 is in the works in WWE

The Shield is one of the most iconic factions in WWE history. The Hounds of Justice originally consisted of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley, FKA Dean Ambrose, in the Stamford-based promotion. All three stars are now among the biggest names in professional wrestling.

However, a recent cryptic tease suggests that WWE may have dropped a major hint possibly about The Shield in a new form. In this article, we will look at three key signs indicating the arrival of a new version of The Shield.

#3. Their debut on WWE NXT

One of the key hints implying that The Shield 2.0 is in the works is the upcoming debut of a new faction in NXT. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins made their main roster debut as The Shield at Survivor Series.

However, if this new cryptic faction debuts in NXT first, it will allow WWE to prepare them for the main roster through their NXT run. The full reveal of this new faction, which was teased through cryptic hints on this week’s NXT show, is set to take place at Vengeance Day on February 15, 2025.

Their arrival in WWE’s developmental brand suggests that the company has major plans for them, potentially leading to a main roster debut with an impact similar to The Shield.

#2. The Shield mask reference in this week's cryptic hint

When the new cryptic faction tease dropped on this week's NXT show, The Shield mask appeared in the video. This is the same mask that was worn by Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose during their early days as a faction. This special reference seems like a clear sign that the company is positioning this new group as the latest incarnation of The Hounds of Justice.

The inclusion of The Shield’s mask strongly suggests that a new version of the faction is already in development under Triple H's regime.

#1. This faction is likely to have fresh faces

When Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose debuted as The Shield, they were not yet popular names but were fresh faces on the main roster. However, their chemistry eventually made them one of the most dominant and well-known factions in the industry.

With the recent cryptic teases for the new NXT faction, the group may also consist of fresh faces rather than established stars. If WWE had included a well-known name, they likely would have used their fame to generate more buzz around the faction.

Following a similar path to The Shield by introducing newcomers could be another strong indication that Shield 2.0 is already in the works within the company.

