3 similarities and 2 differences between Roman Reigns' undisputed championship and the new title on SmackDown

Roman Reigns received a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, merging two titles into one upon completing 1000 days as champion. Similarly, WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka was presented with a new Women's Championship belt on the latest edition of SmackDown.

One of the primary reasons Roman Reigns' two belts were merged into one was to bring consistency in the men's division across SmackDown and RAW. While the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be defended on SmackDown, the World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to RAW.

On the other hand, Asuka won the RAW Women's Championship while being a SmackDown star. Instead of a title swap, WWE presented a new title that eliminates the "RAW" branding from the belt.

The following are three similarities and two differences between Roman Reigns and Asuka's new titles.

#5 Roman Reigns and Asuka have gold all over their new titles

#SmackDown BREAKING: @TripleH just unveiled a BRAND NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Championship!

To portray that the belt is the brand's pride, it must have a touch of gold. In fact, WWE Superstars are said to be aiming for "gold" when they are pursuing different championships. Both new belts have a shiny gold background with the company's logo prominently placed on the gold plate.

More often than not, WWE has emphasized the golden color whenever new belts have been created for the champions, including custom titles.

The only time WWE did not have any gold in the belt recently was when former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan turned heel in 2019. He unveiled a WWE Championship that was beige and made from wood, making it an eco-friendly championship belt.

#4 The side plates are customized for each champion

Roman Reigns and Asuka's new titles have different side plates, making them look unique and attractive.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship's new belt retained the side plates from the previous Universal Championship and WWE Championship belts, which include Roman Reigns' iconic "R and R" symbol. It symbolizes the era of Roman Reigns and his dominance as The Head of the Table.

On the other hand, Asuka's new WWE Women's Championship belt has customized side plates with the "ASUKA" text and her iconic logo featuring a pair of eyes.

#3 WWE is represented similarly with a "W" on the gold plate

The new title belts have a giant "W" on the face representing the WWE logo. They're both created with a dark, sequenced pattern and the edges of the "W" touch the borders of the gold plate. Furthermore, both the new titles have the red curve placed right behind the "W" in a similar fashion.

Considering the company is moving towards streamlining the WWE titles across the two divisions, it's understandable why the prominent "W" to represent WWE has been kept the same for the new SmackDown titles.

#2 The belt straps have different colors

While the gold and "W" logos are the same for Roman Reigns and Asuka's new titles, the straps are of different colors. The Tribal Chief's new title has a black strap, while the strap color of Asuka's belt is white.

Earlier, the WWE RAW Women's Championship belt had a white strap too. On the other hand, the WWE Championship had a black strap, but the WWE Universal Champion had a blue strap.

#1 The shape of the front plate is similar for both

BREAKING: The new WWE Women's Championship has been revealed on #SmackDown!

Over the years, WWE has modified the championship belts with different shapes for the front plate. One of the most beautiful designs for it was the "Winged Eagle" from 1988 to 1998.

Both Asuka and Roman Reigns' new titles have the same shape for the front plate. It's like a heptagon, i.e., a closed figure with seven sides.

The top part is flat, with two small diagonal lines coming downwards from each corner. These get connected to two vertical lines, and finally, two more diagonal lines converge at the bottom to make the final side.

