WWE takes away current title; presents a new championship on SmackDown

WWE unveiled a new championship for Asuka on tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, replacing her RAW women's title.

The Stamford-based company announced that The Empress of Tomorrow would be honored with a "WWE Women's Championship presentation" on the blue brand tonight.

Instead of doing the traditional RAW and SmackDown championship exchange between Asuka and Rhea Ripley, the company brought in a brand new women's title. The intention was clarified when Adam Pearce came to the ring and presented the new title belt to Asuka.

Indeed what the organization referred to simply as "the women's championship" is roughly the same as Roman Reigns' Universal Championship but with a white leather strap.

Following the presentation, Charlotte Flair returned to the blue brand after WrestleMania 39. Pearce told The Queen to get in line for the championship opportunity, but the latter challenged Asuka.

Charlotte Flair said no one respects Asuka more than she does, but she wants that new title belt. The champion accepted the challenge, and Flair wanted the match to be made official.

Asuka went for the mist, but The Queen was one step ahead of her. She ducked and sent Asuka face-first into the podium, forcing the champion to back off.

What are your thoughts on WWE presenting the new championship on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes