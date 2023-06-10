WWE teases a championship change for tonight's episode of SmackDown

WWE has announced an interesting segment for RAW Women's Champion Asuka for tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Asuka defeated Bianca Belair at WWE Night of Champions to win the RAW Women's Championship for the third time. But it appears that title might get getting a change later on tonight.

WWE took to social media this afternoon to announce that there will be a WWE Women's Championship Presentation for The Empress of Tomorrow tonight, tweeting out:

"TONIGHT on #SmackDown A WWE Women's Championship Presentation! *TV emoji* 8/7c on @FOXTV," WWE said in a tweet.

As of this writing, WWE hasn't elaborated on what this presentation will consist of, but many believe it could be a new name and redesign of the RAW Women's Championship. For more on that, click here.

Will Jey Uso make an important decision tonight on SmackDown?

During the close of SmackDown last week, Solo Sikoa turned on Jimmy Uso and showed his allegiance to Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief ended the show by proclaiming to Paul Heyman that Jey Uso would fall in line. Now Paul Heyman has pretty much issued an ultimatum to Main Event Uso for later tonight.

Will Jey stand with his brother Jimmy? Or will he fall in line with The Bloodline? We'll find out soon enough.

Here is everything announced tonight so far for tonight's episode of SmackDown:

A WWE Women's Championship presentation for Asuka

Will Jey Uso fall in line with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

Bayley vs. Mia Yim in a Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match

Mustafa Ali vs. Santos Escobar in a Men's Money in the Bank qualifying match

IYO SKY vs. Shotzi in a Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match

Butch vs. Baron Corbin in a Men's Money in the Bank qualifying match

WWE @WWE



The landscape of



What will Jey decide TONIGHT on



@HeymanHustle

8/7c on Decisions, decisions, decisions...The landscape of #TheBloodline will change FOREVER when Jey @WWEUsos chooses between his brother Jimmy or falling in line with @WWERomanReigns What will Jey decide TONIGHT on #SmackDown ? 🤔8/7c on @FOXTV Decisions, decisions, decisions...The landscape of #TheBloodline will change FOREVER when Jey @WWEUsos chooses between his brother Jimmy or falling in line with @WWERomanReigns.What will Jey decide TONIGHT on #SmackDown? 🤔 @HeymanHustle 📺 8/7c on @FOXTV https://t.co/1oH6xZMHhl

What do you make of WWE's tweet? Do you think they are about to rename the RAW Women's Championship tonight? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes