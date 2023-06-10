WWE could finally be set to rename the RAW Women’s Championship this week on SmackDown

WWE could be planning a significant change for the RAW Women's Championship tonight on SmackDown.

During the 2023 WWE Draft, the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions landed on opposite brands, leading many fans to wonder how things would be rectified this time around.

In years past, WWE has done title swaps that have left fans less than pleased about the result, so it seems that Triple H will be doing things differently this year.

A WWE Women's Championship presentation is scheduled for tonight's episode of SmackDown, and it appears by the wording that the company is about to not only introduce a new title, but change the name as well.

If WWE wants to keep things equal for the men and women on the roster, an easy change would be to announce Asuka's title tonight as the WWE Women's Champion and follow up on Monday by crowning Rhea Ripley the WWE Women's Universal Champion.

A WWE Women's Championship Presentation for Asuka's RAW title is scheduled tonight on SmackDown

While it hasn't been specifically stated what WWE has planned for Asuka tonight on SmackDown, their tweet seems to indicate a change to the RAW Women's Championship later on tonight.

This would clear up the final controversy remaining from the WWE Draft, as none of the other titles are currently named after one brand or another.

One could argue that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn still hold both sets of Tag Team Titles, but they haven't been referred to as separate titles for the most part in almost a year.

Perhaps after WWE gets its women's title situation under control, the tag titles will be the next to receive a much-needed redesign.

What do you think WWE is going to do with the RAW Women's Championship later tonight on SmackDown? Do you think a name change for these titles are long overdue? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes